What time will Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 episode 10 air? Plot, release date, and more

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns with its weekly episode, and it’s all about mixed emotions. The show follows the lives of three powerful African-American couples who live in Huntsville, Alabama. They’ve all been friends for a long time, and as it happens, they have a lot of resentment and issues that often surface.

While one cast member’s family life seems to be improving, another family is facing a medical crisis. However, it’s not all about that, as it’s time for another round of Melody vs. Destiny in the upcoming episode of the series.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

"Melody and Destiny hash it out for better or worse; Marsau surprises Tisha with a romantic gesture and lays out his criteria for a new therapist; Tisha throws a Period Party for their daughters; Kimmi and Maurice reveal Kimmi's health issue."

The show’s upcoming episode is set to air on Saturday, November 12, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

Kimmi opens up about her medical diagnosis in the upcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville

The upcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, titled Preaching to the Liar, will feature drama, confrontation, celebration, and a heartbreaking revelation.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Melody and Destiny are at it. The two are seen arguing as Destiny claims that someone else told her that Mel has an issue with her. Melody says that if she thought that there was an issue that needed to be resolved, she would have spoken to her fellow cast member about it, but Destiny did not buy it.

Meanwhile, Latisha talks to Marsau about throwing her daughters a period party, but the idea leaves him scoffing. Period parties are typically a celebration of the onset of menstruation. The party is thrown to symbolize the new phase of a young girl’s life and also helps break down stigmas and stereotypes around it.

While these Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast members are busy talking about seemingly small issues, there’s another who is facing a very real health issue. The promo shows Maurice driving Kimmi to get a biopsy done.

Kimmi opens up about it in a confessional and says:

"On June 14, I found a lump on my breast."

She elaborates and says that she called the doctor’s office the next morning to get a mammogram, but since she herself is a nurse, she thought about examining herself further in the meantime. During the examination, she found another lump in her lymph node.

She says:

"That’s the part that made me a little bit more worried."

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star explained that a lump in your breast is one of the classic signs of cancer. However, an additional lump in your lymph node is a “double whammy.”

Love and Marriage: Huntsville fans have been worried about Kimmi’s health since the trailer teased her sickness and have sent her a lot of support and love, and the star could not have been more grateful.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville returns on Saturday, November 12, at 8 pm ET on OWN TV.

Poll : 0 votes