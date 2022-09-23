What time will Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 9 air on OWN TV? Release date, plot and more explored

Belle Collective is all set to return with a brand new episode on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on OWN. The one-hour episode of Belle Collective Season 2 will document significant issues in the ladies' lives. While some deal with personal struggles, others are faced with big revelations that will affect the dynamics of their respective relationships. Viewers will be able to witness raw, real, and quality content in Episode 9.

The official synopsis of Belle Collective reads:

"These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings-glass and otherwise-while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses."

What to expect from Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 9?

The upcoming episode will see the ladies manage their professional lives while going through turbulent personal issues. The cast members will be dealing with a whole new set of problems that will lead them to question themselves and go through emotional breakdowns.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Marie enlists her friends to find her mom; Aikisha finally breaks ground on Farish Street, while Lateshia struggles to decide whether to take Glen back; Latrice moves out before finding out if she's about to become a mom."

In the upcoming Belle Collective episode, Marie is seen driving around the city in search of her mother who has run away from home. She along with fellow cast members went in search throughout the city but found nothing leading to Marie having an emotional breakdown. On last week's episode, she revealed to Lateshia and Aikisha that her mother had relapsed and was not with her anymore.

Meanwhile, Tambra and Demond have been facing issues in their relationship. After Lateshia confronted the latter about his past with Tysha at Tambra's Rock the Runway fashion show, he went ahead and asked Tambra to move in with him. Tysha responded by saying:

"So, just making sure I have everything down pack. You want me to move in? But I don't have a ring yet. Don't have a ring yet, but you wanna make sure I'm there 24/7. Slender, you just be doing stuff backwards."

On this week's episode, the ladies are seen discussing the couple's issues with respect to Tysha as Tambra makes an exit.

In a confessional, Lateshia opened up more about Demond's past with Tysha and said:

"Is Tambra in denial, I don't know. I've known Tysha for a very very long time and I don't think she would just up and say anything. But right now it's time for me to discuss what I know about Demond and Tysha."

Belle Collective stars Latrice and Cliff talk about having potential kids in the future. While she was previously in a dilemma over being a mother and wondered if she was pregnant as she had "missed her periods for three months." She even thought of giving the baby up for adoption or having an abortion, which led to an argument between the couple.

This week, Cliff revealed that if, in fact, Latrice was pregnant, it would fulfill a missing piece that the couple wanted.

Season 2 of Belle Collective returned to television screens on July 29, 2022 with a mix of old faces along with new entrepreneurs. The ladies came together on a mission to share their personal stories and also inspire women to pursue an entrepreneurship career. Cast members include Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Tambra Cherie, Aikisha Holly-Colon, and Sophia O. Williams.

