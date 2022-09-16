What time will Belle Collective season 2 episode 8 air? Release date, plot and more details explored

Belle Collective season 2 episode 8 will air on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on OWN, featuring the ladies dealing with their social and personal life dilemmas.

The synopsis of episode 8, titled Oops, Marie Did It Again, reads:

“The other grandmother of Xain and Marie engages in an emotional heart-to-heart. Cliff and Latrice argue because she won’t have his child. After deciding to live with Demond, Tambra later encounters his purported “emotional connection” at Marie’s event.”

All about Belle Collective season 2 episode 8

On Friday’s episode of Belle Collective, Mississippi’s Black female entrepreneurs get involved in a verbal spat once again, leading to issues within the group.

A preview clip from the new episode of Belle Collective shows Latrice being unhappy with the way Tambra talks about having “security guards to escort her around.” She thinks that it's a little too much to handle and is “completely bulls**t.”

Despite all the dislike, Tambra seems to be ready to take the next big step in her relationship with Demond as the latter asks her to move in with him.

The big step came after Lateshia confronted Demond about his past with Tysha at Tambra's Rock the Runway fashion show. She said:

"Tysha came to my office a few weeks ago and said that Greedy and Demond are the same person and we share the same emotional connection.”

Lateshia was concerned about his past and was affirmative that Tysha would not lie about her relationship. In the confessional, she said:

"Is Tambra in denial, I don't know. I've known Tysha for a very very long time and I don't think she would just up and say anything. But right now it's time for me to discuss what I know about Demond and Tysha.”

Lateshia’s behavior was not appreciated by both Tambra and Demond and felt she was unnecessarily creating a fuss despite clearing her doubts. Now, Demond wants Tambra to move in with him to strengthen their relationship.

The ladies even met Tysha at Marie’s event to celebrate “sisterhood” but Tambra was not happy to see her partner’s “emotional connection.” A furious Tambra leaves the event, confusing Marie as Tysha has never said anything to Tambra.

Latrice and Cliff's conversation about having a child

In the upcoming episode, Latrice will also have a serious conversation about not wanting to have a baby with her husband Cliff, who is very keen on having kids.

She has a conversation with her husband since she had missed her period for "three months” and wonders if she is pregnant, and if she should then get an “abortion” or give the child up for “adoption.”

The question stuns Cliff, who then responds that he would rather give Latrice for “adoption” instead of the baby. His response does not sit well with Latrice, who is in a dilemma about being a mother.

This is not the first time Latrice has opened up about not having kids. Previously too, she said that she does not want kids, creating furore between her and her husband.

In one of the previous seasons of Belle Collective, Latrice opened up to her mother about the real reason for not having kids, saying that she does not want to raise a fatherless child as she is unsure about her future.

Tune in to OWN on Friday to watch the new episode of Belle Collective, where the female entrepreneurs work together to redevelop a struggling mid-20th century historic district while navigating their personal and professional lives.

