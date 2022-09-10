"Why you need security": Belle Collective fans troll Tambra for having a security guard beside her during her fashion show

Belle Collective returned to Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for an all-new episode on Friday night. This week, things took a turn for Tambra, as Lateshia confronted the former's beau about his relationship with Tysha. Neither Demond nor Tambra were okay with what Lateshia did. However, that was not what caught the attention of the fans.

Episode 7 of Belle Collective, titled Not Model Behavior, featured Tambra hosting her 'Rock the Runway' fashion show that has been going on for the past ten years. While the show was a hit and came to a successful end, fans noticed that Tambra always had one security guard beside her. The two were even seen clicking pictures together.

Fans who witnessed this took to social media to troll the Belle Collective star, questioning the need for her to have a security guard even after the event ended.

Fans troll Tambra for having a security guard beside her after her event in Belle Collective

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed it was unnecessary for Tambra to have a security guard. Some also wondered if something was wrong and questioned.

Jeanie @Dirty30Jenny Security aint have to do all that na it wasnt that serious #BelleCollective Security aint have to do all that na it wasnt that serious #BelleCollective

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 So where’s there’s smoke and deflecting going on it’s a LIE! Why you need security detail at a fashion? #bellecollective So where’s there’s smoke and deflecting going on it’s a LIE! Why you need security detail at a fashion? #bellecollective

Faith Zaid @faithzp1 Even Latrice has figured out something is not right about Desmond and Tambra's relationship. What is this security guard all about/ I was really pulling for Tambra but this is sketchy and simple-minded. It doesn't help her cause. #bellecollective Even Latrice has figured out something is not right about Desmond and Tambra's relationship. What is this security guard all about/ I was really pulling for Tambra but this is sketchy and simple-minded. It doesn't help her cause. #bellecollective

Lateshia questioned Demond about his relationship with Tysha in Belle Collective

During Tambra's event, Demond met her by the runway and gave her a bouquet. Meanwhile, Tambra's Belle Collective co-stars were shocked to see this gesture and wondered if Demond would finally propose to Tambra. Sadly, it was just a bunch of flowers and no ring.

Disappointment aside, the minute Lateshia laid eyes on Demond after the event, she decided to confront him about his past with Tysha. Lateshia pulled him aside and questioned Demond.

"Tysha came to my office a few weeks ago and said that Greedy and Demond are the same person and we share the same emotional connection."

During her confessional, Lateshia shared that being in the middle of two people who were at odds was hard. Lateshia also added,

"Is Tambra in denial, I don't know. I've known Tysha for a very very long time and I don't think she would just up and say anything. But right now it's time for me to discuss what I know about Demond and Tysha."

With Lateshia adamant about figuring out the truth, Tambra and Demond weren't happy about it. During a combined confessional with Demond, Tambra shared that Lateshia had already brought up the topic, and she addressed it. Tambra added that since that conversation was done and dusted, Lateshia should've let it be.

Damond shared that it was unfair to anybody for someone to spew lies. He added that it is wrong for someone to bring up things that may make someone anxious.

Lateshia wasn't the only one who was wondering if something had happened between Tambra and Demond. Latrice also brought forth her concerns about the same during her confessional.

Belle Collective airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) for a whole lot of entertainment and drama. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

