"That’s a grandma’s love": Belle Collective fans laud Marie after she opens up to raising her grandson

OWN's Belle Collective returned for an all-new episode on Friday night, and the drama was at an all-time high. Glen and Latisha got into a heated argument during their son's birthday and things escalated. However, what caught fans' attention was Marie and Aikisha's conversation. Marie opened up about how she had been looking after her grandson after his mother passed away in a gunfire.

Marie, along with her grandson, and Aikisha, along with her son, met up later in the episode for a play date. The two kids were of the same age, and since neither Marie nor Aikisha had spoken much, the two decided it was time to get to know each other.

Episode 6 of Belle Collective, titled Stalk It to Me (P), showcased Marie and Aikisha talking about their lives. Marie opened up about her son's situation and her lupus condition, leaving fans emotional. However, viewers were glad that Marie decided to step up and look after her grandson.

Marie is looking after her grandson after his mother passed in an accident in Belle Collective

Aikisha shared that she hoped to get to know Marie better, since she had been feeling a little isolated lately. Aikisha asked Marie if she looked after her grandson full-time. The Belle Collective star shared,

"Well his dad has custody of him. My son, he's in college. I've never had a baby in my home for nine years. It's extremely hard to see my grandson, he's two years old, losing his mom."

Upon hearing this, Aikisha shared that it broke her heart. She told Marie that her heart went out to her and that it was a blessing for her to step in and be there for her son and grandson.

Marie shared,

"It's just a lot on my plate, a lot on my mind, a lot I'm trying to balance."

Aikisha also complimented Marie, claiming that she was a strong woman. Apart from looking after her grandson, Marie is also battling lupus and was undergoing treatment for it.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV Can the Belles come together despite their disagreements? Find out TONIGHT on the new #BelleCollective at 9|8c. Can the Belles come together despite their disagreements? Find out TONIGHT on the new #BelleCollective at 9|8c. https://t.co/6qMCAfeg5U

Marie shared that she felt like giving up at times because of her illness. During her confessional, Marie shared,

"My health is on constant rollercoaster. Sometimes I feel like my medication isn't working great, and then others boom... But I stand tall, and i'll keep pushing, because I'm a warrior. I have to be strong for my family."

Fans who witnessed Marie' vulnerable side took to social media to send their hearts out to the Belle Collective star.

Fans send their hearts out to Marie in Belle Collective

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marie loved her grandson very much. Some also got emotional and praised her for stepping up and looking after her grandson. This showed an empathetic side of the show's viewers, as they seemed to understand the wars Marie was waging with her health to give her grandson a good life.

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits I wonder does Marie do therapy for all that’s she’s been through - her cheating husband…her mother being on drugs…the situation with her son…it’s A LOT! #bellecollective I wonder does Marie do therapy for all that’s she’s been through - her cheating husband…her mother being on drugs…the situation with her son…it’s A LOT! #bellecollective

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life Marie seems to be in a much better place. I'm happy for her and prayers to her and her family #bellecollective Marie seems to be in a much better place. I'm happy for her and prayers to her and her family #bellecollective

𝓥 𝓟𝓸𝓹𝓮 @iCatch_Hints be still my heart! When Marie’s grandbaby said he loved her🥺. #owntv be still my heart! When Marie’s grandbaby said he loved her🥺. #bellecollective 😍😍😍😍be still my heart! When Marie’s grandbaby said he loved her🥺. #bellecollective #owntv

Naj @anajahmous Marie and Aikisha have cute babies (grandbaby) #bellecollective Marie and Aikisha have cute babies (grandbaby) #bellecollective

Belle Collective airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das