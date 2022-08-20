"Marie is delusional": Fan criticize the Belle Collective star for not owning up to her chaos during the brunch

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Belle Collective on Friday night. This week, fans labeled Marie "delusional" after she stood her ground and didn't own up to the drama she created during the brunch hosted by Lateshia.
Belle Collective revolves around African-American female entrepreneurs tackling drama in their personal and professional lives. Their main goal is to shatter stereotypes.
Episode 4 of Belle Collective kicked off with Marie visiting Lateshia to talk to her about what transpired at her brunch. Now that the dust had settled a little bit, Marie decided it was time to have a conversation. Although she took the initiative to clear the air, Marie didn't own up to the chaos she caused. Fans didn't take this well.
Marie uninvites herself to the future brunches hosted by Lateshia in Belle Collective
Marie wasted no time in getting down with the details. After exchanging pleasantries, the Belle Collective star said that she wouldn't be attending any of Lateshia's brunches.
Lateshia was taken aback by Maire's statement. During her confessional, she shared that it was petty for Marie to uninvite herself to the brunches. The Belle Collective star added that the brunches were not the problem, but it was Marie's shady attitude.
The Belle Collective star tried to make Marie understand that the brunch she hosted was a private event for women undergoing a tough time. Lateisha added that she wanted Marie present there so that the latter could gain and award some support. Marie quipped that she couldn't empower anyone when shade was thrown at her.
During her confessional, the series entrepreneur shared that she was always the one charged with ruining the brunch because she was very vocal and transparent. Lateshia wasn't having any of Marie's excuses.
Lateshia was still upset when Marie got up from her brunch and left abruptly. She added that Marie's actions proved that she wasn't even there for her as a friend. Lateshia added that Marie should've been able to let the drama between her and Latrice go and should have made an attempt to talk about it.
Although Lateshia tried to explain her point of view, Marie wasn't ready to listen. She told her friend that Latrice was the one to be blamed and that she was through talking about it.
Maire said,
"I have uninvited myself for our friendship's sake. I'm not gonna get charged with one or the other of your brunches. I don't wanna be in the same room with Latrice. That's somebody that literally tried to ruin me."
Lateshia told Marie that she felt like she was in the wrong and that she should be open to having a conversation with Latrice.
During her confessional, Lateshia added that Marie wasn't the only one who got hurt during the brunch, but she was the only one still holding on to it. She told Marie that she wasn't taking accountability for anything. But Marie stood her ground and claimed that none of it was her fault.
Fans slam Marie for not taking accountability for her actions during Lateshia's brunch
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marie was delusional. A few fans also added that the drama between Marie and Latrice was emotionally draining.
Belle Collective airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.