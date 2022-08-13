"Makes zero sense": Belle Collective fans criticize Marie for saying she'd buy her ex-husband a Rolex to raise their son

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Belle Collective on Friday night. This week, as much as fans pitied Marie's lupus disease and her current predicament, they criticized her for wanting to buy her ex-husband a Rolex just so that he would raise their child and look after him.

I'm only human @luv2dance73 Buying him a Rolex, while y’all living in the hood with steel bars on your door? Cmon now, that makes zero sense. #BelleCollective Buying him a Rolex, while y’all living in the hood with steel bars on your door? Cmon now, that makes zero sense. #BelleCollective

The latest episode of Belle Collective featured Marie getting fired up at another brunch. She decided to discuss her situation with Essie, her business partner. During their conversation, Marie spoke about how her lupus had flared up, adding that she was almost handicapped when that happened.

Apart from that, the Belle Collective star also opened up about her situation with her ex-husband. She told Essie that leaving her husband was the hardest decision ever, and revealed that she had to walk away from him because he left her with no other choice:

"To walk away, That wasn't easy. He left me no choice. His issue with me, I wasn't putting him first. But how do you put your habitual serial, cheating husband first? And I'm trying to work and build a foundation for our family to secure our future. How can I put you first?"

She continued by saying that she just wanted to make co-parenting work and get past whatever issue there was. The Belle Collective star then added that if she had to buy her ex-husband a Rolex to co-parent his child, she would buy him one.

Even though Essie was shocked to hear Marie say this, the latter admitted to it, saying because that was what he felt entitled to, and because that was what she committed to do when they were married.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV It's about to get a bit messy at brunch! Watch an all-new episode of #BelleCollective TONIGHT at 9|8c. It's about to get a bit messy at brunch! Watch an all-new episode of #BelleCollective TONIGHT at 9|8c. https://t.co/GSOxbp47o0

Essie then questioned Marie about the commitment he made to her while they were married and asked if she had to pay him to look after his own son.

Marie quipped that she was just trying to figure things out and get herself together through everything that she had been dealing with. She added that she was always giving and pouring out for others, but nobody checked up on her.

While both Essie and fans sympathized with Marie's current predicament, fans found it hard to digest the fact that she would buy her ex-husband a Rolex to make him take care of his own son.

Upon hearing what Marie said, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans shocked after Marie claims she would buy her ex a Rolex so he co-parents their son on Belle Collective

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned Marie's intention to buy her ex-husband a Rolex despite him cheating on her. Some fans shared that it was high time Marie let go of him, adding that Cedric was a dead weight and didn't deserve a Rolex now that they were divorced.

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Cedric was dead weight honestly. He doesn't deserve a Rolex especially now that they're DIVORCED. He would be added STRESS onto Marie's already stressful situation. #BelleCollective Cedric was dead weight honestly. He doesn't deserve a Rolex especially now that they're DIVORCED. He would be added STRESS onto Marie's already stressful situation. #BelleCollective

ALMONDY BROWN @drop_that_Jaz ‍ #BelleCollective Marie! You buying your cheating EX husband a Rolex? 🤔 Shit I’ll be mad and tearing up brunches too! Marie! You buying your cheating EX husband a Rolex? 🤔 Shit I’ll be mad and tearing up brunches too! 😮‍💨#BelleCollective https://t.co/ovHrJoUWrP

#FreeShanteari @ebonymystique

#bellecollective Marie is gonna buy her ex-husband a Rolex to bribe him to raise his child? Why would she say that out loud in front of cameras?? Marie is gonna buy her ex-husband a Rolex to bribe him to raise his child? Why would she say that out loud in front of cameras?? #bellecollective https://t.co/CLVUuZSOaa

E•Money 💰 @Bouj_E_ #BelleCollective Marie really sat up there and said I just want us to coparent successfully… and follows up by saying she buying him a Rolex. Ma’am is a trade or nah Marie really sat up there and said I just want us to coparent successfully… and follows up by saying she buying him a Rolex. Ma’am is a trade or nah 😭 #BelleCollective

✨👑♓️Mz_MeikoBaby♓️👑✨ @ThatPiscesLady Nah see I was just feeling like your friend did you wrong at the brunch but nah you sitting up here being a dummy talking bout buying a cheater a Rolex to get him to act right #BelleCollective Nah see I was just feeling like your friend did you wrong at the brunch but nah you sitting up here being a dummy talking bout buying a cheater a Rolex to get him to act right #BelleCollective https://t.co/8leiG1Cvku

Dominique Deveraux @Keev_N_Play Marie is going to buy Cedric a Rolex after saying he’s been cheating on her since they got together. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #BelleCollective Marie is going to buy Cedric a Rolex after saying he’s been cheating on her since they got together. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #BelleCollective

Tani Reads @TaniReads Did she say she was going to buy him a Rolex?! #BelleCollective Did she say she was going to buy him a Rolex?! #BelleCollective https://t.co/9pSjDk0ScM

Tiff.An.Knee @tiffylongway Now Marie we going too far with the Rolex now. #BelleCollective Now Marie we going too far with the Rolex now. #BelleCollective

Belle Collective airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

