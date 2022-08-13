"Makes zero sense": Belle Collective fans criticize Marie for saying she'd buy her ex-husband a Rolex to raise their son

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Belle Collective on Friday night. This week, as much as fans pitied Marie's lupus disease and her current predicament, they criticized her for wanting to buy her ex-husband a Rolex just so that he would raise their child and look after him.
The latest episode of Belle Collective featured Marie getting fired up at another brunch. She decided to discuss her situation with Essie, her business partner. During their conversation, Marie spoke about how her lupus had flared up, adding that she was almost handicapped when that happened.
Apart from that, the Belle Collective star also opened up about her situation with her ex-husband. She told Essie that leaving her husband was the hardest decision ever, and revealed that she had to walk away from him because he left her with no other choice:
"To walk away, That wasn't easy. He left me no choice. His issue with me, I wasn't putting him first. But how do you put your habitual serial, cheating husband first? And I'm trying to work and build a foundation for our family to secure our future. How can I put you first?"
She continued by saying that she just wanted to make co-parenting work and get past whatever issue there was. The Belle Collective star then added that if she had to buy her ex-husband a Rolex to co-parent his child, she would buy him one.
Even though Essie was shocked to hear Marie say this, the latter admitted to it, saying because that was what he felt entitled to, and because that was what she committed to do when they were married.
Essie then questioned Marie about the commitment he made to her while they were married and asked if she had to pay him to look after his own son.
Marie quipped that she was just trying to figure things out and get herself together through everything that she had been dealing with. She added that she was always giving and pouring out for others, but nobody checked up on her.
While both Essie and fans sympathized with Marie's current predicament, fans found it hard to digest the fact that she would buy her ex-husband a Rolex to make him take care of his own son.
Upon hearing what Marie said, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans shocked after Marie claims she would buy her ex a Rolex so he co-parents their son on Belle Collective
Taking to Twitter, fans questioned Marie's intention to buy her ex-husband a Rolex despite him cheating on her. Some fans shared that it was high time Marie let go of him, adding that Cedric was a dead weight and didn't deserve a Rolex now that they were divorced.
