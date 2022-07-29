Belle Collective Season 2 new cast list: Meet the old and new entrepreneurs from OWN’s reality TV series

Season 2 of Belle Collective will grace our screens from July 29 with six strong female entrepreneurs in Jackson, Mississippi. Moreover, the show will return with a mix of old and new entrepreneurs. All the ladies in the cast will come together to build a stronger female business base to inspire and encourage other women to be entrepreneurs.

The new season of the upcoming show will feature a mix of these women's professional and personal lives. They will be filmed while working towards their business and also juggle their family life along with it. Additionally, viewers can look forward to drama-filled episodes involving clashes among these belles and within their respective families.

The official synopsis of the show reads;

These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings-glass and otherwise-while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.

Meet the belles from season 2 of Belle Collective

The six belles appearing in the new season of Belle Collective handle individual businesses and have decided to come together to support each other. Moreover, last season's Dr. Antoinette Liles, who opened her dental practice, will no longer be a part of season 2.

Take a look at the old and new entrepreneurs in the upcoming season.

1) Lateshia Pearson

Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of Lateshia Pearson Enterprise, Inc. She is a business strategist who is known for being a force of empowerment, inspiration, and encouragement. Honored by the Mississippi Business Journal, she has also won the 2020 Top Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the 2020 Top 50 under 40 Award.

2) Latrice Rogers

Beauty Mogul, Entrepreneur & TV Personality, Latrice is the CEO of Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair and E'Sensual Beauty. Moreover, she is the 2017 U.S. Small Business Association's Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an award that recognized her effort and dedication to building a successful business in Mississippi.

3) Marie Hamilton-Abston

Self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire is the owner of Marie Hamilton-Abston empire. She is the first African American in Mississippi to own several Opioid Treatment Clinics and a multi-million dollar industry that includes: Hamilton Davis Mental Health Inc., Hamilton Davis Home Care Inc., Hamilton Davis Medical Supply Inc., Hamilton Davis Adult Day Care Inc., Hamilton Davis Transport Inc., Hamilton Davis Assisted Living Agency Inc., Hamilton Davis Community Outreach Inc., Hamilton Davis K-12 Private Academy Inc., Hamilton Davis Auto Sales Inc., Zuri Marie Cosmetics, Zuri Marie Virgin Hair, and Zuri Marie Fashion Designer.

4) Tambra Cherie

Tambra Cherie is a radio/TV personality, entertainment news correspondent, author, entrepreneur, spokesperson, and host. Being a full-time media personality, Cherie has also served as the guest host on Lifetime's hit television show, Bring It!, and currently serves as a guest co-host on Fox's Dish Nation TV.

5) Aikisha Holly-Colon

The new entry in the show, Aikisha is the President and Executive Director of the Willie and Aikisha Colon Foundation and the Vice President of her family's nonprofit organization, The Holly Foundation. The member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is the wife of retired NFL Player, Super Bowl Champion, and Radio/TV Personality Willie Colon and a mother of two children. She also co-owns Bricks and Hops Beer Garden in Bronx, NY.

6) Sophia O. Williams

Known as "So Gucci," Williams is a certified personal trainer and the owner of stairway 2 So Gucci Fitness, which hosts boot camps to encourage health and wellness in the community. Moreover, the Belle Collective cast member is also a reputable and thriving real estate agent in Jackson, Mississippi. She sold over $1 million in property within her first year as a realtor.

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds, and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Belle Collective season 2 from July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. on OWN.

