What time will Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 4 air on OWN? The plot, release date, and more 

With some extra conflicts and scandals, Belle Collective's upcoming episode will premiere on Friday, August 19 at 9 pm on OWN. It will bring viewers more marital and professional drama surrounding these entrepreneurial belles as they navigate their lives in Jackson, Mississippi.

Belle Collective follows the lives of African-American female entrepreneurs working through their professional and personal lives as rifts arise between this otherwise close-knitted group. These women are on a journey to break stereotypes about the South and fight their way to the top.

The synopsis of the show read:

“These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings-glass and otherwise-while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.”

What to expect from Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 4

The upcoming episode of the OWN series titled Heir Wars will feature multiple fights and arguments. These women are neither happy with each other nor their spouses. While Aikisha and Willie fight about their living situation, Lateshia and Glen have a very public conversation about cheating.

The synopsis of the latest Belle Collective episode said:

"Aikisha plugs her projects on Tambra's 97.7 radio show before trapping Willie into a permanent Southern lifestyle with Sogucci. Essie and Latrice go toe to toe over the beef surrounding Marie. Lateshia loudly and publicly confronts Glen for cheating."

Glen and Lateshia publicly get into an argument about his infidelity, during which he tells her he misses being around his family and asks what he can do to make things better. He acknowledges his mistake and takes responsibility, but this belle is not having it. While Glen seems ready to make things right, Lateshia gives him a piece of her mind.

During the conversation, she said:

"I need you to understand that it's a privilege to be with me"

Willie is unhappy with where the couple is living and tells Aikisha that he feels like he's being kidnapped. While he is ready to stay for a bit longer, he is starting to wonder if their move is permanent.

Essie tells Latrice that while she may not have stabbed Marie in the back, she "had her hand on the knife." Belle Collective's upcoming episode is packed with drama, confrontation, and more.

What happened last week on Belle Collective

Previously, the belles gathered for brunch to celebrate each other and be grateful. However, nothing comes without a bit of drama for these entrepreneurial women. Marie was not happy due to Latrice's presence, and while trying to mediate their fight, Lateshia got into a fight with Marie.

The episode saw how Latrice had to deal with the pressure of having a baby. While her "husband really wants a child," she is not ready to be a mother yet. She was not the only one with marital issues. Lateshia's personal life was crumbling. In her confessional, she said:

"Am I still married? Yes. Are we still together? No."

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Cherelle Hinds, Michelle Brando, Carlos King, Angela Dugan, and Scott Shatsky as its executive producers. New episodes air every Friday on OWN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das