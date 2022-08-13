What time will Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 3 air on OWN? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Episode 3 of Belle Collective Season 2 will air at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Friday on OWN. In the upcoming episode, the belles will again get into a verbal fight at Lateshia Pearson's brunch.

The description of the upcoming episode, Love, Marriage and No Baby Carriage, reads:

“Latrice is under pressure from Cliff to have his baby, and she’s terrified her relationship won’t survive if she says no. Marie gets fired up at another brunch. Aikisha meets with Lateshia to discuss their differences.”

Season 2 of Belle Collective centers around the lives of six successful and glamorous lady bosses who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.

All about Episode 3 of Belle Collective Season 2

In episode 3, things could take a turn for the worse as the ladies come together on a brunch hosted by Lateshia, the purpose of which is to uplift women and be grateful. The ladies think the brunch would be a good change for them as Lateshia handpicks everyone for the occasion. However, things get a little tense due to an unexpected heated argument.

Marie is not pleased to see Latrice at the brunch due to their past differences. Lateshia tries to resolve their differences, but things turn ugly at the brunch when Marie and Lateshia end up fighting instead. After the fight, Marie leaves the brunch, leaving Lateshia sobbing in another room.

Post the argument, Marie decides she will no longer attend brunches in the near future to avoid such arguments.

Other than Marie, Latrice is dealing with a personal issue. Her "husband really wants a child," but Latrice is not ready to embrace motherhood yet. She says:

“On a scale of one to ten, I’m at zero on wanting to have a baby.”

Even Lateshia's personal life is at a crossroads as she also faces some marital issues with her husband. The Top Entrepreneur of Year Award winner is doing well in her professional life, but much to her dismay, her professional life is falling apart. In the confessional, she says:

“Am I still married? Yes. Are we still together? No.”

About Belle Collective

The reality show premiered its first season on January 15, 2021, featuring the personal and professional lives of five businesswomen in Jackson, Mississippi.

The series, which is from the producers behind the hit Love & Marriage: Huntsville, showcases the journey of these five dynamic women who represent Mississippi's finest Black female entrepreneurs. These "women are determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South."

In Belle Collective, the businesswomen must set "aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses."

Season 2 of the unscripted series saw four belles returning to the show from last season: business strategist Lateshia Pearson, beauty mogul Latrice Rogers, self-made millionaire Marie Hamilton-Abston, and full-time interactive media personality Tambra Cherie.

Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Aikisha Holly-Colon, and certified personal trainer Sophia O. Williams, affectionately known as "So Gucci," are the two new belles introduced in the new season of the show.

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Cherelle Hinds, Michelle Brando, Carlos King, Angela Dugan, and Scott Shatsky serve as the show's executive producers.

Tune in on Friday on OWN to watch the all-new episode of Belle Collective.

