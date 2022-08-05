"Creating the new pandemic": Kylie Jenner slammed online for being unsanitary while 'creating' new makeup

Kylie Jenner is being slammed on social media for not following proper sanitary protocols while visiting a cosmetics lab in Italy.

The makeup mogul posted a few pictures on Wednesday, August 3, captioned:

"In the lab creating new magic for you guys better than ever. "

A few followers wondered about the new product Kylie was working on, but the majority were shocked to see the influencer not wearing any safety equipment like masks, hair nets, and gloves while handling the products.

The beauty creator claims that she was in a "personal playroom" and not in an actual manufacturing facility, but that did not stop followers from sharing worrisome comments on the post, with one of the users writing:

Award-winning makeup artist Kevin James Bennett criticized Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted images showing her working with makeup ingredients and pigments inside a lab. Fans were quick to notice the missing safety equipment on the billionaire.

The beauty brand owner had her long hair untied while flaunting her silver rings and pale pink nails. In one of the photos, she is seen overlooking a homogenizing kettle filled with some complexion product. Kylie's post received over 6 million likes and 20k comments, with most questioning Jenner's safety violations.

The post also caught the attention of Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy award makeup artist famous for his work on American Masters, She's Got the Look, and more.

He slammed Kylie Jenner in a comment, saying:

"Working with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) is part of my job. I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net...AND GLOVES. Why are you gaslighting your followers? And what ignorant lab let you touch things without following proper sanitation protocols?"

He then elaborately talked about the incident, criticizing Kylie in a post on his account.

Kylie quickly replied to the artist, informing him that the pictures were taken in a "personal space, creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content." She added that she wasn't in the "mass manufacturing area" and added:

"No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!"

However, Bennett was not convinced by Kylie's response and pointed out that she was "looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product." He also added:

"But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here"

The two business owners had some to-and-fro in the comments, where Bennett asked Kylie to "take responsibility for your mistake and move on," with Kylie further enquiring whether the makeup artist was there when the pictures were taken.

She further commented,

"Ugh now I have to change my dog's name."

Bennett retorted, saying:

"Are you seriously going to lie and then troll me? Wow"

Many other users shared very similar sentiments and questioned the safety of Kylie's products. Here are some of the comments on the post:

Later in another post, Bennett revealed that Kylie visited Regi Laboratories in Italy, a place Selena Gomez visited last month. He condemned the stars for bypassing sanitation protocols to click a few pictures on social media.

