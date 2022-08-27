"Hella disrespectful": Fans condemn the Ready to Love star for yelling at Shareese in Episode 5

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Ready to Love returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Friday night. This week, Shareese questioned Alonzo about their connection. This led to an intense argument ending with Alonzo yelling at Shareese so much that she broke into tears. Fans who witnessed Alonzo behave miserably with his date, took to social media to criticize his behavior.

Titled It's Barbecue Time, Episode 5 of Ready to Love featured a lot of drama. Before the argument, the host revealed that the three men at the bottom were LJ, Justice, and Alonzo. Luckily for them, there was no elimination, and they had one final chance to impress the women and save themselves.

Following the Miami White Party, Kadian and Tranika went on a group date with Justice. Meanwhile, Shareese went on a date with Alonzo hoping to get to know him better. Little did she know that he would erupt like an active volcano for no good reason.

Shareese decided to clear the air and figure out where she stood with Alonzo in Ready to Love

The 43-year-old Ready to Love star shared that she was looking forward to getting some clarity from Alonzo. Shareese added that she had meaningful conversations with Alonzo. As Alonzo had been asked to step up his game, she was curious to find out his plan because she had been in the same situation.

Shareese asked the Ready to Love star about his plan. He said

"My plan is to be who I am. I'm going to be authentic. I'm going to be genuine, that's all that I know."

The 43-year-old then asked Alonzo where she was placed in his plan. Alonzo shared that he was the one who should've been asking Shareese that question. The Ready to Love star replied that she assumed he would reach out after the white party.

Alonzo quipped that he felt like Shareese wasn't taking anything seriously with him. He questioned if there was a real connection between them. This offended Shareese, who claimed that she was trying to make a connection with him. Continuing, Shareese shared that she wouldn't chase a man.

Things took a wrong turn when Shareese said she just wanted to know if they shared a connection because she had a strong connection with another single. Alonzo shared that although he was glad she had another connection, he wasn't on the date to discuss others.

When Shareese asked Alonzo if he was interested or not, he said,

"I've seen a different side of you, that got me feeling like 'I don't know about her'. I'm here to find a connection with someone. But if I see something, I'm going to let it be known. Whatever you have with me is not real. I feel like it's just fake. I see it in my own eyes. It's pretty clear."

Shareese didn't expect such a harsh response from Alonzo. She went on to confront him about his behavior, but instead of listening to what Shareese had to say, Alonzo claimed she was acting salty.

Alonzo didn't stop there, he continued to yell at her abruptly. The Ready to Love star continued to yell and cuss at Shareese, calling her fake.

Fans call out Alonzo for his rude behavior towards Shareese

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alonzo was out of line. Some also added that the ladies shouldn't go after him.

Taggi Angel @shelikes2tweet Why is Alonzo so mad? He keeps saying he's showing his true self and being 100 so I guess this is it? No wonder you're single. Nobody wants to date someone who's on Pitbull mode all the time #ReadyToLove Why is Alonzo so mad? He keeps saying he's showing his true self and being 100 so I guess this is it? No wonder you're single. Nobody wants to date someone who's on Pitbull mode all the time #ReadyToLove

Talia @taliacadet If this go-karting activity is the most alive and animated we’ve seen Alonzo, idk if we need anymore. You got to light up for something else. #readytolove If this go-karting activity is the most alive and animated we’ve seen Alonzo, idk if we need anymore. You got to light up for something else. #readytolove

Sexybossybabylove💖 @BdayQueenFeb13 @SincerelyBlogg @OWNKeepItReal I’m with homegurl Alonzo and Justice needs to be return back to send now #ReadyToLove @SincerelyBlogg @OWNKeepItReal I’m with homegurl Alonzo and Justice needs to be return back to send now #ReadyToLove

Latrell @gigibadazz Alonzo realize there’s no prize for this right? #ReadyToLove Alonzo realize there’s no prize for this right? #ReadyToLove

Lacey (IG&SC): LaceyML8 @LaceyML8 On #ReadyToLove , Shereese isn't my favorite at all but Alonzo really didn't have to yell & be cursing at her like that, could've just talked to her in a better way & left it at that. He was doing the most. But he said he was being authentic. Don't like Kadian sticking up for him. On #ReadyToLove, Shereese isn't my favorite at all but Alonzo really didn't have to yell & be cursing at her like that, could've just talked to her in a better way & left it at that. He was doing the most. But he said he was being authentic. Don't like Kadian sticking up for him.

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das