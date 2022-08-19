What time will Ready To Love Season 6 Episode 4 air? Release date and more details explored

Ready To Love Season 6 Episode 4 airs at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT on August 19 on OWN. In the upcoming episode, the men and women will be having a gala time at a party thrown by host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles.

The show's new season explores the "real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship."

All about Ready To Love Season 6 Episode 4

The latest episode of Ready To Love Season 6, Miami White Party, will air on Friday. The new episode will see singles enjoying a party thrown by the host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles. He announces the exciting news to the ladies by saying:

“This week I got a surprise for the entire group. I am throwing a epic Miami party.”

The news excites the ladies as they get one more chance to interact with their potential love interests.

Things get a little tense between the good times due to Kyla's jealousy when she sees his man, Randall, with Jamala. Randall then says in the confessional:

"I have a connection with three women, Jamala, Tranika and Kyla. I can’t even explain how hell of a situation this is."

Things also get a little weird when one of the men leaves the party in the middle of the night to take care of his business, leaving the host unhappy.

Quick recap of Ready To Love Season 6 episode 3

In the last episode of Ready To Love, Shareese irked Mike with her comments on his divorce and kids. In episode 3, Opposites Don't Always Attract, Mike and Shareese sat down for a conversation. But things did not end well between them when Shareese said that his kids were a "baggage" for her. She said:

"What scared me is the divorce and the kids. That’s a baggage for me."

Her statement sent chills through Mike, who said in the confessional:

"Shareese called my kids a baggage. I'm like, wow, being 45 years old and still acting like this."

However, Shareese defended her statement, saying she did not mean to say it negatively.

"That's my beliefs. That's my core values. I'm just saying I don't wanna deal with that. I wanna get married for the first time with someone who's never been married. Who's never had a baby. That's all I'm saying."

Later, host Miles asked the men about the women they wanted to eliminate this week. Due to their earlier confrontation and no sparks between them, Mike wanted Shareese to be gone. But in the end, the men decided to send April home as not many could connect with her.

Upon asking why they chose April, Mike opened up and shared that they could not connect. Echoing the same, another Ready to Love star said since April entered the show, she did not ask him any interesting questions, hinting that she might be interested in him. He said:

"I wanna pursue a woman that makes me wanna chase her, and I don't want to chase April."

April then met LJ, who informed her of her elimination. April was surprised but took the elimination well and said it was a remarkable experience to be a part of Ready to Love.

Tune in on Friday to watch the all-new episode of Ready to Love on OWN.

