What is Thomas Miles’ net worth? Ready To Love host’s fortune explored ahead of Season 6 premiere

With 20 new singletons, season 6 of Ready To Love is set to premiere on July 29 on OWN tv. Nephew Tommy or Thomas Miles will be hosting the new season, where he will advise the contestants to seek 'love and not lust.'

The celebrity host and widely acclaimed comedian's net worth is about $10 million. He is also an actor, screenwriter, film producer, comedian, and entrepreneur.

Season 2 of the dating show is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith of Will Packer Media, Jeff Spangler, and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment.

The official synopsis of Ready To Love reads;

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

Thomas Miles from Ready To Love season 6 holds a degree in theatre

Born on May 18, 1967, Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles graduated with a degree in theatre from Texas A&M University. Moreover, while pursuing his degree, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. Thomas booked many roles through the theatre company.

At the beginning of his acting career, he grabbed a significant role in the main cast of the crime thriller film N-Secure (2010), which David M. Matthews directed. Next, he played a small part in The Heart Specialist (2011), a romantic comedy film directed, written, and co-produced by Dennis Cooper. He also had a cameo role in another comedy film, Think Like a Man (2012), based on the book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man (2009) by Steve Harvey. The film was a massive success as it grossed $96.1 million.

After exploring his acting career, the Ready To Love host went into stand-up comedy and became more popular in the field. He opened for Luther Vandross and performed at the Essence Music Festival. He also successfully recorded an hour special show at the prestigious Motor City Casino located in Detroit, which is quite known among stand-up comedians.

Moreover, Miles is also well known as a radio personality. He got an opportunity to star alongside Steve Harvey, Shirley Strawberry, and Carla Ferrell in the radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show, which started in 2000 and is running till date. The famous radio program is created by Steve Harvey and Rushion McDonald.

The radio show was such a hit that it got adapted to TV by the name Steve Harvey Projects on Centric. Tommy got to host the show and gradually became everyone's favorite through his witty jokes and amusing prank calls.

Furthermore, his prank calls became so famous that he released seven studio albums containing these recordings; Nephew Tommy's Prank Phone Calls: Volumes 1-6, Nephew Tommy's Celebrity Prank Phone Calls, and Nephew Tommy's Lost Prank Phone Calls: Part 1 and Part 2.

Moreover, he developed a great sense of empathy for the military sector when he went on a tour to military bases in the Middle East alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. As a result, he started the Miles of Giving fund, an organization that helps former/retired/wounded soldiers.

Viewers will be able to watch the premiere episode of Ready To Love on July 29 at 8 pm ET on CBS Network.

