Where to watch ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ episode 1: Release date and more

TV personality Steve Harvey returns to television with yet another reality show titled Judge Steve Harvey. It will air on ABC and will star the celebrity as the judge as well as the jury in his court.

Judge Steve Harvey's episode will be an hour-long unscripted courtroom drama that will also feature Nancy, who will be Harvey’s trusted bailiff by trade.

The official synopsis of Judge Steve Harvey reads:

“Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

When will ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ premiere?

Steve Harvey’s newest show will kick off this Tuesday, January 4, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 7.00 pm Central Time (CT) on ABC.

The first episode will be available on the network’s site after the premiere and can also be streamed on Hulu. Viewers can also opt for other streaming services like YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream to get the channel.

What to expect from ABC’s new show?

The format of the show, Judge Steve Harvey, is quite simple. People with real issues will appear in the comedian’s court and he will pass judgment using his common sense.

Explaining the show, Harvey said in a promo clip:

"It’s a big world out there and it’s filled with people that just don’t see eye to eye. See that’s where I come in. See I ain’t got a law degree and I’m way too fly to wear a robe. But this is where common sense presides in my house. Court is now in session.”

The trailer for Judge Steve Harvey gives a promising vibe. The popular host is seen saying that it feels good to come to a court where he can’t lose.

This twisted form of giving orders and doing justice has the potential to help Judge Steve Harvey turn into a hit show.

The upcoming reality show of the Emmy-winning entertainer is backed by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit.

Judge Steve Harvey has many executive producers, including Harvey himself, Evan Prager, Brandon Williams, Jared Morell, Myeshia Mizuno and Jesse Ignjatovic. Mizuno is also the show runner of the new reality series.

Edited by Danyal Arabi