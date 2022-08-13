"Hope she finds love": Ready to Love fans lend their support to April after she's eliminated in Episode 3

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday night, and it was filled with surprises that left everyone sitting at the edge of their seats. This week, viewers were in for a shocking elimination after the men decided to send April home.

Episode 3 of Ready to Love, titled Opposites Don't Always Attract, featured the men sitting down with Thomas Miles to decide which woman would go home. They had to choose one woman to give feedback to and another to eliminate. Each gave their own opinion on who they wanted to let go of, and the common suggestion was April.

When asked why they wanted April to be eliminated, Mike opened up and shared that he wasn't feeling it. He added that she gave him nothing during their conversation. Another Ready to Love star shared that when April entered, he wasn't asked any questions that made him feel like she was interested in him.

He shared,

"I wanna pursue a woman that makes me wanna chase her, and I don't want to chase April."

LJ went on a final date with April and broke the news of her elimination on Ready to Love

When April met LJ, she told the Ready to Love star that he was a breath of fresh air. She even called him the charmer of the bunch. LJ, on the other hand, got straight to the point and asked April about her experience with other men.

April shared that it had been interesting, especially with the mix of different personalities, stories, and experiences. She added that it was hard, but she needed to be patient.

LJ asked April if she liked any of the guys in the group, and she replied that there was someone she saw herself with. Continuing, LJ opened up about his conversation with the guys about their connections with the women.

The star shared that they found April good-looking and liked her style, energy, and vibe. But they did mention that although she had all those qualities, they didn't get that extra "je ne sais quoi."

LJ added,

"So for those reasons, as far as the experience, for now they felt like, you weren't ready to love."

Although April was taken aback, she took the elimination well. She shared that she understood their point of view. LJ told April that despite it all, he felt that she was a great person.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV Let the king speak and the drama continue! If you thought last week was good, don't miss new #ReadyToLove Friday at 8|7c! Let the king speak and the drama continue! If you thought last week was good, don't miss new #ReadyToLove Friday at 8|7c! https://t.co/UGIQgVY9GB

During her confessional, April shared that looking back on the experience, there isn't anything she would've done differently other than being someone other than herself. She added that she wasn't willing to do that. Continuing, April shared that being a part of this experience was remarkable for her. She learned that she was more open than she thought she was.

The Ready to Love star shared that this experience proved that she was worthy of love like anyone else and that she was on the right path and just needed to keep going.

Fans stan April claiming she's a beautiful person despite being eliminated

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that April was a beautiful person, and they hoped that she would find love someday.

Just_J @Just_JsWay April is a beautiful woman.. I hope she finds her person #readytolove April is a beautiful woman.. I hope she finds her person #readytolove

NEW SINGLE HIDEAWAY AUGUST 19TH 🇭🇹 @LyndaStarrMusic I thought they were gonna let the other girl that was with Swazeey go instead of April. Didn’t get to watch the full episode tonight but the energy at the table wasn’t welcoming or open 🤔 #readytolove I thought they were gonna let the other girl that was with Swazeey go instead of April. Didn’t get to watch the full episode tonight but the energy at the table wasn’t welcoming or open 🤔#readytolove

TheFineAuthor @TheFineAuthor_ I don’t think April should’ve left after one unfavorable moment . Definitely should’ve been Shareese. She been trash out the gate #readytolove I don’t think April should’ve left after one unfavorable moment . Definitely should’ve been Shareese. She been trash out the gate #readytolove

Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 @ShamontielV hates this decision from the guys. April is gorgeous and took that dismissal like the classiest, most upstanding woman. (Mike may have taken her off her square, but I LOVE that she didn't act like Kadian did during the critique.) #ReadytoLove is starting to feel like #LHH series. hates this decision from the guys. April is gorgeous and took that dismissal like the classiest, most upstanding woman. (Mike may have taken her off her square, but I LOVE that she didn't act like Kadian did during the critique.) #ReadytoLove is starting to feel like #LHH series.

Carmella @Carmella @nephewtommy. April needs a super sophicated, upscale like brother #readytolove someone that truly compliments her good looks, high caliber, sophicated style. It wasn't on this show @OWNKeepItReal April needs a super sophicated, upscale like brother #readytolove someone that truly compliments her good looks, high caliber, sophicated style. It wasn't on this show @OWNKeepItReal @nephewtommy.

ZBaby @ZBaby23117428 🏾#readytolove April is beautiful, I hope she finds love eventually April is beautiful, I hope she finds love eventually ✌🏾#readytolove

I'm only human @luv2dance73 I love seeing all these beautiful dark choc women on #READYTOLOVE THESE MEN ARE TRASH THO. They gave the evil girl another chance and sent April home. They send Dom home and she was beautiful and shapely and lively. I love seeing all these beautiful dark choc women on #READYTOLOVE THESE MEN ARE TRASH THO. They gave the evil girl another chance and sent April home. They send Dom home and she was beautiful and shapely and lively.

Ash @AshUnapologetic April was too sweet for this mess lol #ReadyToLove April was too sweet for this mess lol #ReadyToLove

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

