"You are rude": Ready to Love fans slam Shareese after she labels Mike's children as baggage in Episode 3

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Ready to Love on Friday night and it was nothing short of entertaining. This week, Shareese found herself on the receiving end of fans' outrage following her comment on Mike's divorce and kids.

Coupled with that, the men were supposed to pick a contest for elimination. Suffice to say, proceedings became a little too contentious.

"That's baggage for me": Shareese displeases fans in Ready to Love Season 6

Episode 3 of Ready to Love Season 6, titled Opposites Don't Always Attract, showcased Mike and Shareese sitting down for a conversation. During her confessional, Shareese shared that she and Mike were just being cordial and that they hadn't really made a connection. She added that this was a good time for them to talk and see how things unfolded.

While Mike was excited to chat with Shareese, he was shocked to hear her comments on his divorce and kids. He asked the Ready to Love star about her perception of him. Not holding back, Shareese consoled Mike that he was a great guy before delving into his divorce and kids:

"That's baggage for me."

Upon hearing these words, the latter couldn't help but feel perturbed. During his confessional, the Ready to Love star shared:

"Shareese called my kids a baggage. I'm like, wow, being 45-years-old and still acting like this."

Mike outright asked Shareese if she considers his kids as baggage. He further argued how a man with similar sentiments would've gotten "roasted and toasted."

Meanwhile, Shareese continued to defend her statement, arguing that she didn't mean it in a negative way. The Ready to Love star claimed her statements were borne out of her not having children. When asked for a reason, she claimed that it was a matter of timing.

Mike didn't stop there either, adding that it was a red flag for him. In response, Shareese expressed how she respected his decision and wasn't upset about it. However, the former kept interjecting, much to her annoyance::

"That's my beliefs. That's my core values. I'm just saying I don't wanna deal with that. I wanna get married for the first time with someone who's never been married. Who's never had a baby. That's all I'm saying."

Fans who witnessed the conversation between Mike and Shareese took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans condemn Shareese for calling Mike's kids a "baggage" on Ready to Love Episode 3, Season 6

Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Shareese wrong for labeling Mike's kids as baggage. Some chose to vigorously condemn her attitude, stating:

Talk That Talk With HerMajesty @HerMajestyTalk Shareese is entitled to her opinion I absolutely agree with her on the part of sharing first marriage kids etc with my partner However a person who has been married & has kids in 30s 40s that’s normal Her delivery was all wrong & it shouldn’t be looked at as baggage #readytolove Shareese is entitled to her opinion I absolutely agree with her on the part of sharing first marriage kids etc with my partner However a person who has been married & has kids in 30s 40s that’s normal Her delivery was all wrong & it shouldn’t be looked at as baggage #readytolove

AC @Theykallme_ac For the 2nd straight time these negros are tripping… how the hell does Shareese continue to be kept around? She’s terrible #readytolove For the 2nd straight time these negros are tripping… how the hell does Shareese continue to be kept around? She’s terrible #readytolove

👸🏽QueenBella (she/is/a/queen 😉) 💋 @montana0816 Not knocking women with no kids after 40 but for Shareese to call out men who do is very strange like mask maybe you are baggage bc u def garbage rn #ReadyToLove Not knocking women with no kids after 40 but for Shareese to call out men who do is very strange like mask maybe you are baggage bc u def garbage rn #ReadyToLove

Melanin Sufficient @what_the_raisin Wait. Wasn't Shareese into Devin who forgot he even had a 10 y ear old child when he was first asked? Funny how that wasn't "baggage" when she heard he was a pro athlete. Bye, ol Great Value Evelyn Lozada. #readytolove Wait. Wasn't Shareese into Devin who forgot he even had a 10 y ear old child when he was first asked? Funny how that wasn't "baggage" when she heard he was a pro athlete. Bye, ol Great Value Evelyn Lozada. #readytolove https://t.co/cX6tBmFbl6

BlkDmnd @DmndNdaRuff820 Shareese is probably not #ReadyToLove at this time! Shareese is probably not #ReadyToLove at this time!

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 Shareese done made Mike mad. She needs to learn how to choose her words better. You can have your beliefs but you don’t call someone’s kids baggage. #readytolove Shareese done made Mike mad. She needs to learn how to choose her words better. You can have your beliefs but you don’t call someone’s kids baggage. #readytolove

AC @Theykallme_ac So why would you go on a show where there is a huge possibility that the men have already been married and or have kids???? Please kick Shareese ass off this week #readytolove So why would you go on a show where there is a huge possibility that the men have already been married and or have kids???? Please kick Shareese ass off this week #readytolove

Later in the episode, host Thomas Miles asked the men to decide on the women they wanted to send home this week. While everyone had their picks, Mike wanted Shareese gone. When asked why, he claimed to have no grudges against the latter, but couldn't feel anything romantic about her either.

Oprah Winfrey Network @OWNTV Let the king speak and the drama continue! If you thought last week was good, don't miss new #ReadyToLove Friday at 8|7c! Let the king speak and the drama continue! If you thought last week was good, don't miss new #ReadyToLove Friday at 8|7c! https://t.co/UGIQgVY9GB

With the decision resting on the men's shoulders, they ultimately chose to send April home as most of them couldn't get any sparks flowing with her.

Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8:00 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

