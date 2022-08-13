"You are rude": Ready to Love fans slam Shareese after she labels Mike's children as baggage in Episode 3

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) returned with an all-new episode of Ready to Love on Friday night and it was nothing short of entertaining. This week, Shareese found herself on the receiving end of fans' outrage following her comment on Mike's divorce and kids.
Coupled with that, the men were supposed to pick a contest for elimination. Suffice to say, proceedings became a little too contentious.
"That's baggage for me": Shareese displeases fans in Ready to Love Season 6
Episode 3 of Ready to Love Season 6, titled Opposites Don't Always Attract, showcased Mike and Shareese sitting down for a conversation. During her confessional, Shareese shared that she and Mike were just being cordial and that they hadn't really made a connection. She added that this was a good time for them to talk and see how things unfolded.
While Mike was excited to chat with Shareese, he was shocked to hear her comments on his divorce and kids. He asked the Ready to Love star about her perception of him. Not holding back, Shareese consoled Mike that he was a great guy before delving into his divorce and kids:
"That's baggage for me."
Upon hearing these words, the latter couldn't help but feel perturbed. During his confessional, the Ready to Love star shared:
"Shareese called my kids a baggage. I'm like, wow, being 45-years-old and still acting like this."
Mike outright asked Shareese if she considers his kids as baggage. He further argued how a man with similar sentiments would've gotten "roasted and toasted."
Meanwhile, Shareese continued to defend her statement, arguing that she didn't mean it in a negative way. The Ready to Love star claimed her statements were borne out of her not having children. When asked for a reason, she claimed that it was a matter of timing.
Mike didn't stop there either, adding that it was a red flag for him. In response, Shareese expressed how she respected his decision and wasn't upset about it. However, the former kept interjecting, much to her annoyance::
"That's my beliefs. That's my core values. I'm just saying I don't wanna deal with that. I wanna get married for the first time with someone who's never been married. Who's never had a baby. That's all I'm saying."
Fans who witnessed the conversation between Mike and Shareese took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans condemn Shareese for calling Mike's kids a "baggage" on Ready to Love Episode 3, Season 6
Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Shareese wrong for labeling Mike's kids as baggage. Some chose to vigorously condemn her attitude, stating:
Later in the episode, host Thomas Miles asked the men to decide on the women they wanted to send home this week. While everyone had their picks, Mike wanted Shareese gone. When asked why, he claimed to have no grudges against the latter, but couldn't feel anything romantic about her either.
With the decision resting on the men's shoulders, they ultimately chose to send April home as most of them couldn't get any sparks flowing with her.
Ready to Love airs every Friday night at 8:00 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.