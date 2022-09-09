What time will Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 7 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 7 will air on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. In the new episode, the ladies will once again get into a verbal spat, and JJ Williams and Sogucci will try to sort out the differences between their families.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Not Model Behavior, reads:

“Tempers erupt when the women confront Tambra at a “sistervention.” Sogucci struggles to keep her blended family from falling apart. Lateshia confronts Demond about the rumors.”

All about Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 7

In the new episode of Belle Collective, Aikisha and Tambra get into a heated argument at an eatery in front of the rest of the ladies. Marie watches the whole argument via video call. In the confessional, Tambra says:

“Now, I do get upset because I feel like you are lying to my face. Just own up to it. Don’t put it on Tambra Cherie honey.”

Looking at Tambra “shaking the table” and the argument getting more intense between the two, Latrice tries to break up the fight but fails.

Some think that Tambra deliberately messed up the sistervention because “she knows she messed something’s up” and now things are backfiring on her face.

Meanwhile, JJ William and Sogucci will try to sort out the differences between their kids. JJ has three kids, Sunjai and twins Star and Sky, while Sogucci has two kids from a previous marriage, ShanterialG, who is six months pregnant, and a son who goes by the name Iamdj2way on Instagram.

Both parents want their kids to discuss their differences so they can live together in harmony and without any ill feelings towards each other.

Lateshia, on the other hand, talks to Demond about his cheating rumors. She thinks “Tambra is in denial” and tries hard to make him accept his mistakes, but all efforts go in vain.

Quick recap of Belle Collective Season 2 Episode 6

In the last episode of Belle Collective, titled Stalk It to Me, Glen and Lateshia got into a verbal spat during their son's birthday, turning things ugly between them.

Marie and Aikisha later met with their son and grandson on a play date where they opened up to each other and talked about their kids. Aikisha was feeling isolated for a few weeks and thought this was a good opportunity to get to know Marie better as they both hardly connected with each other.

Marie opened up saying that she had been looking after her grandson after his mother passed away in gunfire. When Aikisha asked Marie if she was looking after her grandson full-time, Marie responded:

"Well his dad has custody of him. My son, he's in college. I've never had a baby in my home for nine years. It's extremely hard to see my grandson, he's two years old, losing his mom"

The conversation made Aikisha emotional and she praised Marie for stepping in for her son and grandson. The latter then said:

"It's just a lot on my plate, a lot on my mind, a lot I'm trying to balance.”

Apart from taking care of her grandson, the reality star is also battling lupus and was undergoing treatment for the same. She confessed that she did think of giving up at times but kept "pushing" herself since she is a "warrior" and has to stay "strong" for her family.

Tune in on Friday on OWN to watch the all-new episode of Belle Collective.

