"What the what?": Belle Collective fans surprised after Latrice hugs Marie at her party in Episode 5

Belle Collective Season 2 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night, and this week viewers were in for a surprise. Over the past few weeks, the ongoing feud between Marie and Latrice has been a highlight. During Friday night's episode, the series took a turn when Latrice made an appearance at Marie's rebirth party. This left everyone shocked.

Episode 5 of Belle Collective showcased Essie planning a rebirth party for Marie. What Marie didn't expect, though, was to see Latrice make a sudden entrance. Essie is Marie's friend and business partner. She was the one who invited Latrice to Marie's party, hoping the duo would make amends.

Read on to find out more about what happened between Latrice and Marie on her rebirth day.

Latrice makes a surprise visit during Marie's party and hugs the Belle Collective star

Before Marie's rebirth party, the Belle Collective star met up with her friend and business partner. Marie first opened up about her ex-husband and how she had been talking to him. Marie added that they were trying to move forward and have a healthy relationship.

After listening to what Marie had to tell her, Essie also had something to share with the Belle Collective star. Essie told,

"I met with Latrice. I know this was one of the things that kinda held you back from reconciling with her, was an admission. You'll be glad to know she's being somewhat on what happened. Like, she really doesn't wanna even talk about it anymore."

During her confessional, Marie shared that she was shocked that Latrice accepted her guilt. The Belle Collective star added that no matter how Latrice behaved, she would not fall for it again. Marie added that they weren't friends but tried to co-exist peacefully. Essie went on to reveal that she had invited Latrice as well.

Marie said,

"I'm not sure about Latrice sharing my birthday celebration with me, but it's a new beginning for me, so we'll see how it goes."

Later during her party, Latrice was among the last few members to arrive. She immediately walked over to Marie and wished her on her special day. Latrice also thanked Essie for inviting her to Marie's party.

Latrice's surprise entry wasn't the only shocking thing that occurred. People were taken aback as Marie's ex-husband, Cedric, walked to her front door. Furthermore, after Marie gave a toast, she cut her cake while her ex-husband sang for her.

On the other hand, Essie wasn't convinced by Cedric's behavior and claimed that he was still toxic. Fans who witnessed Latrice and Marie share a hug took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans shocked to see Marie and Latrice share a hug

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked to see the duo behave like they were best friends. Some shared that they were glad the two could put the past behind them and be civil.

Belle Collective airs every Friday at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

