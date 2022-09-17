"A bit sketchy": Belle Collective fans urge Tambra to be careful after Demond asks her to move in without proposing

OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Belle Collective returned for an all-new episode on Friday, September 16, 2022.

After surprising Tambra during her fashion show last week, Demond had something to ask her when the two met for lunch in the latest episode. Although they were initially talking about Tysha and the drama she's been trying to stir up between the Belle Collective couple, Demond quickly changed the topic to something more shocking. Out of the blue, he asked Tambra to move in with him.

Fans who witnessed Demond's behavior urged Tambra to be careful and claimed that they found Demond to be "a bit sketchy."

Lolalove❣️ @NinaKaprisun Demond is playing Tambra man, he seem a bit sketchy to me. #BelleCollective Demond is playing Tambra man, he seem a bit sketchy to me. #BelleCollective https://t.co/VPl4JkmL05

Tambra was stunned by the sudden question, especially since Demond was the one who first told her that they wouldn't move in before getting engaged or married. Despite being interested, Tambra denied the offer and instead asked where the ring was. But Demond came prepared with answers up his sleeve.

Demond asks Tambra to move in with him on Belle Collective, Season 2, Episode 8

Last week during Tambra's fashion show, drama erupted when Lateshia decided to confront Demond about his relationship with Tysha. Back again this week, Tambra and Demond decided to meet up.

Mid-conversation with Tambra, Demond asked her how she felt about moving in with him. In response, the Belle Collective star said:

"So, just making sure I have everything down pack. You want me to move in? But I don't have a ring yet. Don't have a ring yet, but you wanna make sure I'm there 24/7. Slender, you just be doing stuff backwards."

Continuing, Tambra shared that she was aware that he said she had expensive taste when it came to the ring. She then questioned if that was the reason it was taking him so long to propose.

In response, Demond claimed that there was a right time for everything. He added that he always wanted to get his finances in place and a house in place before proceeding further. Now that he finally had the house in place, he teased Tambra that the ring might be in the house, but shared that he wouldn't reveal anything.

Although Tambra seemed skeptical about her decision, fans on social media urged her to be careful.

Fans question Demond's reason for not proposing to Tambra

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that there was something sketchy about Demond's behavior. Some also added that she should be careful and questioned his reason for not proposing to his girlfriend as yet.

T.C. Galltin @TCGalltin Why doesn't Demond put a ring on it? *Bleep* that moving in stuff. #BelleCollective Why doesn't Demond put a ring on it? *Bleep* that moving in stuff. #BelleCollective

dramabananna @dramabananna

Demond:…

#BelleCollective Tambra:’I’m not moving in if there’s no ring’Demond:… Tambra:’I’m not moving in if there’s no ring’Demond:… #BelleCollective https://t.co/DaKGktf26u

TheWiseLotus @TheWiseLotus Demond is pressing the issue about moving in...yet circumventing EVERY other matter at hand. #BelleCollective Demond is pressing the issue about moving in...yet circumventing EVERY other matter at hand. #BelleCollective

Tasha Mack @NiqueG_22 If Demond does propose, it’s only to get Tambra to shut up about it. Not too seriously marry her #BelleCollective If Demond does propose, it’s only to get Tambra to shut up about it. Not too seriously marry her #BelleCollective

Yulander McTier @YMcTier Demond . Then his sneakylink has the NERVE to show up to Confront Tambra. Chile! What part of Sidepiece Not moving forward is she Missing? Demond pursuing Tambra . @YMcTier #BelleCollective #TambraCherie Belle Collective. I agree with @tambracherie where is the RINGDemond. Then his sneakylink has the NERVE to show up to Confront Tambra. Chile! What part of Sidepiece Not moving forward is she Missing? Demond pursuing Tambra Belle Collective. I agree with @tambracherie where is the RING 💍 Demond 😊. Then his sneakylink has the NERVE to show up to Confront Tambra. Chile! What part of Sidepiece Not moving forward is she Missing? Demond pursuing Tambra 💯. @YMcTier #BelleCollective #TambraCherie

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal I can't believe that Demond after all of these years is saying that he wants Tambra to move in before getting engaged or married! #BelleCollective I can't believe that Demond after all of these years is saying that he wants Tambra to move in before getting engaged or married! #BelleCollective https://t.co/d9mWC2Uyoq

Concrete_RoseB @RosebConcrete Demond is deflecting instead of clearing things up side eye #BelleCollective Demond is deflecting instead of clearing things up side eye #BelleCollective

Belle Collective airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far