"A bit sketchy": Belle Collective fans urge Tambra to be careful after Demond asks her to move in without proposing

OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Belle Collective returned for an all-new episode on Friday, September 16, 2022.
After surprising Tambra during her fashion show last week, Demond had something to ask her when the two met for lunch in the latest episode. Although they were initially talking about Tysha and the drama she's been trying to stir up between the Belle Collective couple, Demond quickly changed the topic to something more shocking. Out of the blue, he asked Tambra to move in with him.
Fans who witnessed Demond's behavior urged Tambra to be careful and claimed that they found Demond to be "a bit sketchy."
Tambra was stunned by the sudden question, especially since Demond was the one who first told her that they wouldn't move in before getting engaged or married. Despite being interested, Tambra denied the offer and instead asked where the ring was. But Demond came prepared with answers up his sleeve.
Demond asks Tambra to move in with him on Belle Collective, Season 2, Episode 8
Last week during Tambra's fashion show, drama erupted when Lateshia decided to confront Demond about his relationship with Tysha. Back again this week, Tambra and Demond decided to meet up.
Mid-conversation with Tambra, Demond asked her how she felt about moving in with him. In response, the Belle Collective star said:
"So, just making sure I have everything down pack. You want me to move in? But I don't have a ring yet. Don't have a ring yet, but you wanna make sure I'm there 24/7. Slender, you just be doing stuff backwards."
Continuing, Tambra shared that she was aware that he said she had expensive taste when it came to the ring. She then questioned if that was the reason it was taking him so long to propose.
In response, Demond claimed that there was a right time for everything. He added that he always wanted to get his finances in place and a house in place before proceeding further. Now that he finally had the house in place, he teased Tambra that the ring might be in the house, but shared that he wouldn't reveal anything.
Although Tambra seemed skeptical about her decision, fans on social media urged her to be careful.
Fans question Demond's reason for not proposing to Tambra
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that there was something sketchy about Demond's behavior. Some also added that she should be careful and questioned his reason for not proposing to his girlfriend as yet.
Belle Collective airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.