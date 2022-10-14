What time will Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 5 Episode 6 air on OWN TV? Release date and more details explored

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 5 returns with another episode on Saturday, October 15, at 8 pm ET on OWN TV. The upcoming segment will feature a reunion and some changing dynamics. They say that one person always has more power in a relationship and Tisha might just prove that to be true.

The synopsis of episode 6 reads:

"Martell wants back into business but Tisha wields the power; Melody and Martell unite for their kid."

The show revolves around high-profile African-American couples living in Huntsville, Alabama. The couples and stars of the show have known each other for a long time, they’re socialites with big personalities and bigger mouths. The show is a typical portrayal of what happens when multiple strong personalities come together and they fight.

All about Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 5 episode 6

The show has continuously served its viewers with fights and drama, whether it’s between families, friends, or enemies, Love & Marriage: Huntsville has it all. The current season has been no different and has covered multiple fight angles since its inception.

One main aspect that continues to carry on is the drama revolving around Miss Wanda. The drama has even seen a fight that pit the Holts against the Scotts and more, and viewers can still see the aftermath of it during the upcoming episode.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, titled We Need a Resolution, uploaded on social media, Tiffany and Stormi have a conversation about Miss Wanda. Stormi said that she has never seen an older woman do what she did. Stormi was one of the few people who approached the older woman at Destiny’s event which ended in a big brawl in which everyone seemed to have gotten involved.

Melody and Martell seemingly have a conversation about getting back together, even if it’s for their kid. Melody asks him if there’s a possibility of them being together. Martel said that there’s always that possibility.

To this, she replied:

"Sometimes, it’s not possible."

More about the show

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. The show follows the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships, and relationships in Huntsville.

Many couples in the group seemingly met with a therapist at the beginning of the season to work through their issues, however, the idea did not sit well with everyone. But relationships have always been a mess on the show, and the unstable nature of the cast’s interpersonal relationships has brought on so much drama that fans live for.

In season 5, it’s been Team Scott. Vs. Team Holt and words have been turned into actions.

When Martell found out that Wanda was talking about his children and their paternity, he decided it was time for a confrontation. Wanda and Melody got into a heated argument and when the men stepped in, they made matters worse.

The verbal exchange turned into a physical altercation, after which fans demanded that Wanda be removed from Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Stay tuned to see what happens as Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns on Saturday, October 15, at 8 pm ET on OWN TV.

