"Unlikeable & messy": Fans react to Stormi and her mother's behavior towards Melody in LAMH season 6

Love & Marriage Huntsville (LAMH) recently aired another episode of season 6. During the segment, the female cast members and their friends were seen gathered at Melody’s event when the issue between Mel and Stormi was brought up. Nail Fletcher seemed unaware of the difference between the two and said there was an “energy” in the room between them.

Stormi’s mother, Bettie, who was also present at the event, interrupted Nail and asked her if she thought there was “energy between Melody and Stormi” or Melody and Stormi’s mom. At the time, Nail was unaware of her being the mother, so Bettie clarified that “there was a little” something that went down.

Bettie tells the group that since “someone who didn’t have” anything to do with the situation is talking about it, they’re going to address the social media incident. Eventually, Stormi comes in support of her mother and tells Nail that her mother will talk but it requires her “not to talk.” Other members pointed out how rude the LAMH cast member is, and fans agreed with the statement.

VeeLocks @vanita_lockhart #LAMH Stormi is very unlikeable & messy. She cried bc she ws called ghetto, yet curses like a sailor,she bought her Bitter Betty(literally)mama 2 low key son Mel,but Mel continues 2 prosper despite the “haters” & that’sGod! Why r they & Tiffany being forced on us @thecarlosking_ Stormi is very unlikeable & messy. She cried bc she ws called ghetto, yet curses like a sailor,she bought her Bitter Betty(literally)mama 2 low key son Mel,but Mel continues 2 prosper despite the “haters” & that’sGod! Why r they & Tiffany being forced on us @thecarlosking_ #LAMH https://t.co/pdl7GEyiB8

Viewers of LAMH took to social media to talk about the interaction, stating Stormi is “unlikeable and messy.” They added that while she didn’t like being called “ghetto” she curses like a sailor.

Fans annoyed at Stormi and Bettie for rudely interacting with Melody during LAMH season 6 episode 6

LAHM aired episode 6 of season 6 on May 13, 2023, which saw the female cast members get together at one of Melody’s events. Also in attendance were Stormi and her mother, who previously took to social media to bad mouth the reality star by calling her a “snake.”

While the episode 6 interaction and fight were not started by either Stormi, her mother, or Melody, Bettie was quick to jump to her daughter’s defense even though it may have been unwarranted.

Fans took to social media to react to the LAMH cast member’s behavior towards Melody and said that the mother-daughter duo should not have come at Ms. Fletcher for not being privy to their problems with Mel. They added that Stormi wasn’t aware of Mel and Destiny’s problems but still wanted to jump in it.

Furthermore, they told the reality star that she knows why Melody Shari doesn’t like her and asked her to “stop it.” They summed the interaction as Stormi bringing her mother to be her mouthpiece and wondered if Bettie was there in the first place if she didn’t like Melody.

🤎Co🤎 @MsGiles_ Stormy you know why Mel don’t like you sis. Like stop it. #LAMH Stormy you know why Mel don’t like you sis. Like stop it. #LAMH

The Melometers @themelometers So basically, Stormi brought Bettie to be her mouth piece. Now, if Bettie had her own personal reasons for not liking Mel, why be around her? She didn't even have to gas up her broom. #LAMH So basically, Stormi brought Bettie to be her mouth piece. Now, if Bettie had her own personal reasons for not liking Mel, why be around her? She didn't even have to gas up her broom. #LAMH https://t.co/LPJdKY0CbA

ღGary’s Daughter ღ @SweetnSourMarcy Stormi & her mama got nerve coming at Ms. Fletcher for not being privy to their problems with Mel. Stormi wasn’t privy to Mel & Destiny problems but wanted to jump in it #LAMH Stormi & her mama got nerve coming at Ms. Fletcher for not being privy to their problems with Mel. Stormi wasn’t privy to Mel & Destiny problems but wanted to jump in it #LAMH

Lion Chops @ Safeway @SilencedNope Stormi and her mother are rude ghetto hood boogers. They are who they are and there’s no sense in engaging with them. Leave them in the gutters & storm drains and keep it moving. #LAMH Stormi and her mother are rude ghetto hood boogers. They are who they are and there’s no sense in engaging with them. Leave them in the gutters & storm drains and keep it moving. #LAMH

ScorpioMama @smokin_bandit Stormi and her mom came to pull Melody into some mess and she has been very good about not falling for it. #lamh Stormi and her mom came to pull Melody into some mess and she has been very good about not falling for it. #lamh

Thato @thatoismyname_ Melody handled Stormi’s mom very well. I wouldn’t have known what to do. #LAMH Melody handled Stormi’s mom very well. I wouldn’t have known what to do. #LAMH

Larsa’s Bahamas Braids @carpe_DMH If I was Mel, I would’ve been petty and corrected Stormi’s mama’s grammar after she told me to shut up. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #LAMH If I was Mel, I would’ve been petty and corrected Stormi’s mama’s grammar after she told me to shut up. 🤷🏽‍♂️#LAMH

. @boitytaughthem Stormi’s momma would have gotten cussed out, Mel is better than me chile #LAMH Stormi’s momma would have gotten cussed out, Mel is better than me chile #LAMH

Fans also called the two “rude ghetto hood boogers” and added that there was no sense in engaging with them. They tweeted that the two came on to pull the LAMH cast member into “some mess” but that Melody has been good about not falling into their trap.

Additionally, viewers praised Shari for keeping her composure while talking to Stormi’s mother, adding if they would have been in her place, they would have been petty and corrected her grammar if she told them to shut up. While stressing that "Mel is better," fans of the show said that Bettie is getting on their nerves and that she would have easily “gotten cussed out.”

LAMH season 6 will return with another episode on Saturday, May 20, at 8 pm ET on OWN Network.

Poll : 0 votes