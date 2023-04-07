Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 release date, air time, and plot

Season 6 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will air on Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm ET, on the OWN Network. The show started in 2019, and has garnered a significant following throughout the last four years. It is one of the most-watched shows on OWN right now. This season, stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and others will explore another year with the people they love and share what's going on in their lives.

A trailer has already been released to give viewers a glimpse of what to expect from this season. It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of drama, heartbreak, fights, and controversies.

This show, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, follows black professionals balancing work and relationships. A few new faces will also appear this season, including Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley.

The trailer for the OWN Network series Love & Marriage: Huntsville has already been released

In the trailer that the show released before the upcoming season, it appears that some twists and turns will be seen during the drama-filled episodes. Some friendships are getting twisted and new alliances will be formed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield was also seen interacting well with the cast of Love and Marriage. Sheree Whitfield was married to NFL player Bob Whitfield from 2000 until 2007. In July 2022, TMZ confirmed the news that Whitfield was dating Martell Holt.

Cast members this season include the now-divorced Melody Shari and Martell Holt, married couple Kimmi and Maurice Scott, and Marsau and LaTisha Scott. The cast will also be joined by last year's new couple, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, as well as Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley, and Tisha's cousin Keke Jabbar.

The synopsis of the episode, titled A Holt and a Prayer, reads:

"Three high-powered couples come together for a joint real estate venture, the Comeback Group, in Huntsville, Ala."

Apart from this, the season 5 reunion of the show did not end well between the cast members. In Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6, Melody and Tisha will share their strong opinions and might get into another fight after what happened last season.

Following Kimmi's brave and harrowing cancer journey in the previous season, fans look forward to hearing some good news about her health. Additionally, this season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will feature Martell and Melody's journey of co-parenting and managing their own lives. Tisha and Marsau will continue to make business deals as well.

OWN's president, Tina Perry, said back in September:

"At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves-their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it's deeply gratifying."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is a reality television show created by Carlos King and produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with executive producers Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland, and Markus Burns.

In honor of the 100th episode, Love & Marriage executive producer Carlos King hosted a special episode called Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes on April 1.

Other than the OWN network, fans can also watch season 6 of the show on Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Episode 1 of the sixth season of OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville will air on Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes