Why is Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 reunion not airing this Saturday? New release date and more details explored

Season 5 of OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Love & Marriage: Huntsville recently came to an end. After ample drama and arguments, the famed reality TV series wrapped up the season with yet another fight between Melody and Martell about the latter's affair.

While viewers are eager to find out what the future holds for the couple, and if they will reunite, they will have to wait one more week to find out what happens when the reunion episode airs.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville recently revealed that the series will not be returning for a new episode as per its usual schedule on Saturday, December 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville will not be airing this week due to the holidays. The series will return with its reunion special next week at its usual time.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 will return for its reunion on December 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET

Episode 15 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 will release on December 31, 2022, Saturday, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on OWN. Titled Reunion: Part 1, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Cast members gather for their third reunion, with everyone on guard and a few ready to throw shade; no one is spared from the hot seat, but the spotlight shines bright on Marsau and LaTisha as they navigate questions about their marriage."

Viewers will also get to find out if Melody and Martell decide to unite for the sake of their kids, and what happens to Miss Wanda. Meanwhile, more information on Kimmi's health will also be revealed.

For those who miss the episode on OWN, it can also be streamed on the network's website. Viewers with a subscription can watch not only episode 15 but all the episodes from season 5.

The episodes can also be streamed on Discovery+, Philo, and Spectrum TV.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 episode 14 recap

Titled The Cold and the Beautiful!, the official synopsis for episode 14 read:

"After Melody confides in Stormi, Martell's love life becomes the hot topic as he hosts his Inest Wine event in Huntsville; Kimmi stuns her friends as she reveals her cancer diagnosis; Melody attempts to set boundaries with an irate Martell."

On the episode, Melody was seen talking to Stormi about her recent vacation. Although her trip went off well, her ex-husband Martell told Arionne that Melody had tested positive for COVID. Arionne went on to post the news on social media, and when Melody confronted Martell on what he had done, he called her Arionne by mistake.

Melody said that she wasn't worried about Martell's flings anymore. She even added that the new woman he was dating was a nice person. But ultimately, she decided against going to his wine event to avoid any more drama.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 will return on December 31, 2022, for its reunion episode only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

