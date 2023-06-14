"Here you go complaining": Couples Retreat fans slam Shamari as she fights with Ronnie for "abandoning" her

Episode 7 of Couples Retreat season 3 aired on MTV on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an argument between Shamari and Ronnie as the latter returned from his work tour. Shamari, a housewife, did not appreciate her husband leaving mid-retreat for a concert. Ronnie had no other option as he had already signed a contract for the same.
Despite his best efforts, Shamari seemed disappointed and did not hug him after he surprised her on stage. She, later on, told Ronnie that he missed a very important anger-related session and slammed him for always choosing his own way. This triggered Ronnie, and he told Shamari that it has always been her "way or the highway" for her.
Shamari told him that they had to work on their active listening and understand each other's differences, but he just "abandoned" her mid-retreat. Ronnie told her that he had to make money for them as they still had a "budget," but Shamari refused to buy any of his excuses.
Couples Retreat fans slammed Shamari for not seeing Ronnie's efforts.
Couples Retreat fans think Shamari does not like being a housewife
Shamari and Ronnie have been together for the past 17 years. Shamari used to be an R and B band member just like Ronnie, but her group split in 2008. Now, she is a housewife after her short stint on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Couples Retreat fans felt that Shamari did not like the fact that she had no resources and fought with Ronnie for the same. They also slammed her for not appreciating Ronnie's efforts.
Ronnie tried his best to finish his work early
Shamari grew very upset when Ronnie left for his work. Host AJ made her realize that she was being pessimistic, and despite their long talk, she could not stop blaming Ronnie for their problems. The couple had come to the retreat to solve the issue of Ronnie's hectic schedule for which he had to travel a lot.
This time, Ronnie knew that he needed to be there for his wife and did a lot of rehearsals in the studio to finish off the work early. He reached the venue despite being exhausted but was not greeted well by Shamari.
MTV airs new episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Pamaount Plus and the network's website.