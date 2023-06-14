"Here you go complaining": Couples Retreat fans slam Shamari as she fights with Ronnie for "abandoning" her

Episode 7 of Couples Retreat season 3 aired on MTV on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an argument between Shamari and Ronnie as the latter returned from his work tour. Shamari, a housewife, did not appreciate her husband leaving mid-retreat for a concert. Ronnie had no other option as he had already signed a contract for the same.

Despite his best efforts, Shamari seemed disappointed and did not hug him after he surprised her on stage. She, later on, told Ronnie that he missed a very important anger-related session and slammed him for always choosing his own way. This triggered Ronnie, and he told Shamari that it has always been her "way or the highway" for her.

Shamari told him that they had to work on their active listening and understand each other's differences, but he just "abandoned" her mid-retreat. Ronnie told her that he had to make money for them as they still had a "budget," but Shamari refused to buy any of his excuses.

Couples Retreat fans slammed Shamari for not seeing Ronnie's efforts.

Kemmy O @Kemy_87 He was on tour and came early to be with you and here you go complaining, bye Shamari #couplesretreat He was on tour and came early to be with you and here you go complaining, bye Shamari #couplesretreat https://t.co/IwZxzNNNBx

Couples Retreat fans think Shamari does not like being a housewife

Shamari and Ronnie have been together for the past 17 years. Shamari used to be an R and B band member just like Ronnie, but her group split in 2008. Now, she is a housewife after her short stint on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Couples Retreat fans felt that Shamari did not like the fact that she had no resources and fought with Ronnie for the same. They also slammed her for not appreciating Ronnie's efforts.

Tiffany @TweetsByTiffany This has to be an act right? Cause I know Shamari not mad that Ron is touring and working! #couplesretreat This has to be an act right? Cause I know Shamari not mad that Ron is touring and working! #couplesretreat

ACountryGirlWithALILCitySwag @MsSouthernB4U I like Shamari but girl that man is out there working touring with New Edition trying to keep them checks coming. He knows what it is like to fall off and be broke so he's trying to get it while he can. #CouplesRetreat I like Shamari but girl that man is out there working touring with New Edition trying to keep them checks coming. He knows what it is like to fall off and be broke so he's trying to get it while he can. #CouplesRetreat

Kemmy O @Kemy_87 Shamari is annoying like you know damn well he’s working like why you creating issues that aint there #couplesretreat Shamari is annoying like you know damn well he’s working like why you creating issues that aint there #couplesretreat

Hey J @jlbspark #CouplesRetreat

Ronnie was so happy/proud of himself for trying to get back to the retreat quicker but got his feelings hurt when Shamari didn't receive the effort/was still upset. Ronnie was so happy/proud of himself for trying to get back to the retreat quicker but got his feelings hurt when Shamari didn't receive the effort/was still upset. #CouplesRetreat Ronnie was so happy/proud of himself for trying to get back to the retreat quicker but got his feelings hurt when Shamari didn't receive the effort/was still upset.

Mar “Lowbudget” Hampton @Shein_by_Sheree #couplesretreat Ronnie has to work to support his family. I understand Shamari feels lonely but she needs to find something productive to do. that man has to work!!! #mtvcouplesretreat Ronnie has to work to support his family. I understand Shamari feels lonely but she needs to find something productive to do. that man has to work!!! #mtvcouplesretreat #couplesretreat

Ketwoman @KetwomanKim

#CouplesRetreat Shamari is getting on my NERVES. Can't believe you are tripping about your husband's JOB that he had a previous WORK COMMITMENT ( signed contract) and you MAD. Bet she ain't mad when them CHECKS rolling in...GURL BYE. Shamari is getting on my NERVES. Can't believe you are tripping about your husband's JOB that he had a previous WORK COMMITMENT ( signed contract) and you MAD. Bet she ain't mad when them CHECKS rolling in...GURL BYE.#CouplesRetreat

Lebza @officiallebza #MTVCouplesRetreat Ronnie gets to up and leave as he pleases to go and perform while Shamari continues to mourn her freedom and career... I get why she is not happy and she's probably also lowkey resentful #couplesretreat Ronnie gets to up and leave as he pleases to go and perform while Shamari continues to mourn her freedom and career... I get why she is not happy and she's probably also lowkey resentful #couplesretreat #MTVCouplesRetreat

Mario German @mgerman01 #MTVCouplesRetreat #couplesretreat

Shamari is your classic housewife who wanted the life at first, who then discovered the reality of it ie...its all work, & its real! And suddenly hates it, and now its his fault and his job to make her happy cause she don't got nothin of her own Shamari is your classic housewife who wanted the life at first, who then discovered the reality of it ie...its all work, & its real! And suddenly hates it, and now its his fault and his job to make her happy cause she don't got nothin of her own #MTVCouplesRetreat #couplesretreatShamari is your classic housewife who wanted the life at first, who then discovered the reality of it ie...its all work, & its real! And suddenly hates it, and now its his fault and his job to make her happy cause she don't got nothin of her own

Ronnie tried his best to finish his work early

Shamari grew very upset when Ronnie left for his work. Host AJ made her realize that she was being pessimistic, and despite their long talk, she could not stop blaming Ronnie for their problems. The couple had come to the retreat to solve the issue of Ronnie's hectic schedule for which he had to travel a lot.

This time, Ronnie knew that he needed to be there for his wife and did a lot of rehearsals in the studio to finish off the work early. He reached the venue despite being exhausted but was not greeted well by Shamari.

MTV airs new episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Pamaount Plus and the network's website.

Poll : 0 votes