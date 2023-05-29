During a recent episode of Couples Retreat, fans saw Jaylan open up about the responsibilities that he is burdened with when it comes to Falynn's family. He stated that at the age of 23, he takes care of seven people all by himself, including his daughter, his partner’s three children, and her sisters.

However, since his comments on the show seemed to portray Faylann in a bad light, he then took to Instagram to clarify a few things and stated that the Couples Retreat cast member has her own money and that the problem is that he has trouble setting boundaries and saying no.

Fans reacted to the revelation and were surprised to find out his age. They stated that Jaylan is a child and that Falynn has been “taking advantage of him.” Many also wondered where his mother is.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 29, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Couples Retreat on MTV.

Couples Retreat fans feel that Falynn is taking advantage of Jaylan Banks

What did Jaylan say?

In a recent episode of Couples Retreat season 3, Jaylan and Falynn sat down to have a conversation about their relationship with an expert. During the conversation, Jaylan Banks revealed that at the age of 23, he pays all the bills in the house and takes care of seven people on his own, adding that it’s a big weight on his shoulders.

However, since the revelation reflected poorly on Falynn, he then took to social media to clarify what he meant. He stated via his Instagram story that the duo have their individual money and he was aware of the responsibilities he took on when he and Falynn got together.

He added that the problem is that he can’t say no to anyone. He clarified that when Falynn’s mother reached out about her other daughters moving in, he immediately said yes, even though Falynn told him that he shouldn’t have agreed and warned him that he was making a mistake.

He continued:

"Although I love her sisters like they are my own. I put too much on my plate more than I can handle which is my fault and which led me into disconnecting mentally in our relationship."

Jaylan further added that Falynn helps with some bills although he would insist on her not helping out because he believes that “men should take care of bills”.

Falynn comes under fire

Fans took to Instagram to comment on @thenerighborhoodtalk’s post detailing the whole incident and slammed Falynn for letting Jaylan take care of her sisters and added that it looks like she told him to put up the stories.

Others came in support of the Couples Retreat season 3 cast member and stated that Jaylan shouldn’t have to do so much, especially at the age of 23 as it would be hard on anyone who isn’t rich. Many also speculated that Jaylan is probably extending himself to be able to compete with Simon, who Falynn was previously married to.

