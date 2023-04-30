Meet the six couples of MTV Couples Retreat 2023

VH’s Couples Retreat is shifting to MTV, and the third season of the show will premiere on the channel on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 pm ET. As usual, the season will feature six couples who want to work on their relationship issues and form a better connection.

Hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins will help the couples with this task. Their connections will be tested in new intense activities like learning to trapeze and herding cattle and untamed bulls. The pairs for Couples Retreat season 3 are:

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti Falynn and Jaylan Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe Bre-Z and Chris Amore Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

MTV Couples Retreat 2023 features several former RHOA cast members

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti

44-year-old relator Apollo Nida was last seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He was previously married to Phaedra Parks and has now tied the knot with Sherien Almufti. Apollo has two kids with Phaedra. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Sherien is a successful real estate investor and met Apollo via a mutual friend.

In an interview, she shared that she was “forced” to go out on the day she met her husband.

Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks

33-year-old Falynn Pina was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as a “friend” of the ladies, and was married to Simon Guobadia at the time. Simon left the popular social media influencer for Porsha Williams and Falynn is now engaged to Jaylan, who is a businessman.

Jaylan used to be Pina’s assistant and the couple now have a baby together. They want to work on some issues before walking down the aisle.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe

Ronnie and Shamari met each other at an award show’s after-party and have been married for 16 years. Shamari was a full-time cast member of RHOA and is a member of the R&B girl group, Blaque. Ronnie is a 55-year-old musician and a member of iconic groups like New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe.

This is the couple’s second season on the show as Shamari and Ronnie try to deal with the latter’s hectic work schedule.

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

35-year-old Bre-Z is a popular actress and rapper known for appearing in Empire and All-American. She and Chris Amore, a makeup artist, are the show’s first LGBTQ couple.

Chris said in an interview that she “manifested” Bre-Z in her life. The couple met when they were on a set where Chris was doing make-up and Bre-Z was helping a friend.

Bre-Z is currently taking a break from her work to spend more time with her fiancé.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough

29-year-old Fatboy SSE is a world-renowned entertainer and musician with millions of social media followers. He married his wife, 25-year-old Tiana Kimbrough, four years ago and is now his brand ambassador. Fatboy DMed Tania on Instagram after he liked the picture of her feet and the couple connected on their first date itself.

The pair will try to work on their infidelity issues and Fatboy’s very public gambling addiction on Couples Retreat.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

42-year-old rapper Yung Joc is a very popular hip-hop and radio artist. He is married to 35-year-old law attorney Kendra Robinson, who is trying to deal with trust issues after her husband cheated on her. Within a year of their marriage, Kendra discovered that Yung had a secret baby with someone else.

The couple wants to save their marriage at Couples Retreat.

Couples Retreat will air on MTV every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

