Yung Joc net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he accidentally sends $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle

Rapper Yung Joc recently grabbed headlines as he accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong person. When he asked the individual to return the amount, he was blocked.

The rapper immediately asked his Instagram followers to contact the person so that he could get the money back. Joc shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with the unidentified individual. He captioned the post:

“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money. Can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?”

Yung Joc even added Gangsta Boo’s song Where Dem Dollas At to his Instagram post. Singer Vedo commented on the post, saying that he once received some cash and immediately returned the amount. Vedo stated:

“Man someone sent me like 1500 dollars one day by accident. I sent that money right back, the type of bad karma you will endure isn’t worth it. You may not feel it right a way but that 1,800 gone cost them much more.”

Yung Joc has a net worth of around $4 million

Yung Joc accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Born on September 20, 1980, Young Joc gained recognition for his song It’s Goin’ Down, released in 2006. He was then featured on T-Pain’s 2007 song, Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’).

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned most of his wealth from his career in the music industry.

Yung Joc met Atlanta producer Nitti Beatz and they recorded a song, It’s Goin Down in 2005. He collaborated with Russell “Block” Spencer and was signed to the record label Bad Boy South. Joc then released his first album, New Joc City, in June 2006.

He was featured on tracks like Show Stopper and Call U Out. His next single, I Know U See It, reached the 17th position on Billboard Hot 100 and second on the Hot Rap Tracks. Joc then released another album, Hustlenomics, in 2007 and reached the third spot on the Billboard 200. He was featured on songs like Get Like Me, So Fly and Beep.

Joc released a mixtape called Grind Flu in August 2009 and a single from his album Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood the following year. RCA Music Group announced in October 2012 that Arista Records and Jive Records were being disbanded and Joc had to release his upcoming material on RCA Records.

Yung Joc then released the single I Got B***hes from his third album in March 2014. He released another single, Features from another album in September 2014. He is the founder of the record label Swagg Team Entertainment, which was established in 2010. He even participated in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and the horror reality television series Scared Famous.

