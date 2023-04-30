Are Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks still together? Meet the pair ahead of Couples Retreat premiere

Couples Retreat is back with a brand new season featuring six celebrity couples. On Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8 c, MTV will premiere the third season of the show, in which couples will explore their relationship and work through their issues.

Aside from ziplining along the Las Vegas Strip, the couples will also learn trapeze from former Cirque du Soleil performers, survive wilderness training with a ninja, and compete in a wilderness training challenge. The purpose of these challenges is to determine whether or not they are compatible and if they have a solid foundation of trust.

The Couples Retreat cast members include television personality Falynn Pina and a successful club promoter who used to be her assistant Jaylan Banks. Upon entering the show, the couple wishes to work on a few premarital issues before deciding to tie the knot.

Couples Retreat cast members Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks shared the news of their split in February 2023

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 18, 2021, with Pina posting an image showing off her engagement ring.

She wrote:

"I said YES!!! I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby."

Before this, the duo announced on YouTube that they were expecting a baby back on August 17, 2021. Falynn said, "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch." The duo later welcomed Emma Pina into the world on November 27, 2021, and often share glimpses of her online.

Pina was earlier married to Simon Guobadia, and the former couple confirmed their divorce in April 2021. Flynn's RHOA co-star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia a month after the divorce was confirmed. As Pina mentioned in an interview with E! News at the time, "I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Pina and Banks' relationship later faced some ups and downs. The couple took to social media on January 11, 2023, to announce that they, unfortunately, lost a pregnancy.

Falynn shared the news and wrote:

"The Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much."

Soon after the heartbreaking news became public, the couple broke up and took to Instagram on February 9, 2023, as they wrote:

"It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple. Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time."

Among the stars of Couples Retreat season 3 are Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Bre-Z and Chris Amore, Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti, Falynn and Jaylan Pina, and Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough.

The first episode of Couples Retreat season 3 has been titled Show Us Your Hand and its synopsis reads:

“Joc & Kendra might have finally settled down, but they haven't settled up on Joc's past indiscretions. Ronnie & Shamari Devoe discover their Marriage Ambassador status might go up in flames. Apollo Nida and his new bride, Sherien, are hoping for a fresh start.”

It continues:

“'Empire' actress Bre-Z and her fiancé Chris have a hard time figuring out what their issues may be. Former Georgia peach turned puma, Falynn Pina, tries to find out why her fiancé Jaylan keeps pushing off their walk down the aisle.”

On Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8c, MTV will air the third season of Couples Retreat.

Poll : 0 votes