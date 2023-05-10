"It’s pitiful": Couples Retreat fans slam Kendra as she brings up Yung Joc's past again

Episode 2 of Couples Retreat season 3 aired on MTV this Tuesday, May 9, at 9 pm ET. Yung Joc and Kendra once again got into a heated argument about the former's past infidelity, which caused Yung Joc to storm out of the room. He had a child with another woman when he was "on a break" with Kendra and kept it hidden from everyone. Ultimately, Kendra came to know about the truth, but decided to marry Joc anyway.

However, Kendra has been constantly bringing it up in Couples Retreat and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. In the recent episode, Yung Joc slammed Kendra for saying that he was not acting "accountable" for his actions when he had already taken accountability. Kendra did not listen to him and felt that he was trying to justify his actions by "downplaying" them.

While the conversation started off as a heated discussion, it soon transformed into an argument after Kendra confessed that some of Joc's past actions "embarrassed" her. Kendra also added that what he did was "not normal" and kept on yelling on Joc, who asked her to stay calm.

She further asked the camera crew some personal questions about her own relationship, which caused Joc to run out of the room. Couples Retreat fans slammed Kendra for fighting Yung Joc once again over past issues, despite saying that she wanted to move on in her marriage.

Jas 🌻 @soPOSH_ Kendra so embarrassing.. in one breath it’s she can do bad all by herself and she is better without a man.. then the next breath she accepts joc’s cheating and want the marriage to work. Like chiiii you are a mess & it’s pitiful #CouplesRetreat Kendra so embarrassing.. in one breath it’s she can do bad all by herself and she is better without a man.. then the next breath she accepts joc’s cheating and want the marriage to work. Like chiiii you are a mess & it’s pitiful #CouplesRetreat

Couples Retreat fans slam Kendra for bringing up the cheating incident in every fight

Yung Joc has 8 children with four different women and had even cheated on his ex-wife. Kendra felt that he tries to employ his "tactics" with her and always puts the blame on media, instead of taking accountability.

Couples Retreat fans reminded Kendra that it was her own decision to stay back in the marriage and slammed her for staying "bitter" about a past incident.

Fatmata Binta jalloh @_bintaaaa Never seen Kendra and joc loving on eachother just always arguing #couplesretreat Never seen Kendra and joc loving on eachother just always arguing #couplesretreat

BougieRevolutionary @MissGlamzon Kendra gave her acceptance of Joc's cheating when she married him, if you stay mad that's your fault #couplesretreat Kendra gave her acceptance of Joc's cheating when she married him, if you stay mad that's your fault #couplesretreat

BougieRevolutionary @MissGlamzon Kendra thought that her big wedding was going to fix how she felt but she is still bitter and mad at stuff she already knew about #Couplesretreat Kendra thought that her big wedding was going to fix how she felt but she is still bitter and mad at stuff she already knew about #Couplesretreat

Ilovemarylinmonroe @Ilovemarylinmo3 I’m trying to figure out exactly what Joc is doing for Kendra to keep bringing this up over and over #couplesretreat I’m trying to figure out exactly what Joc is doing for Kendra to keep bringing this up over and over #couplesretreat

TW @TW34533393 Imma need Kendra to own her choice to marry Joc. His behavior hasn’t been a secret. She needs to let it go and give him his peace, he’s not a bad guy just not ready. #couplesretreat Imma need Kendra to own her choice to marry Joc. His behavior hasn’t been a secret. She needs to let it go and give him his peace, he’s not a bad guy just not ready. #couplesretreat

Kendra says that she has "accepted" the past

In the previous episode, Kendra confessed that she has just "accepted" the past issues and not settled them. She also stated that she did not want to be "baby mama number five" in another episode.

Joc, on the other hand, has claimed that he has taken accountability of his actions multiple times on and off the show. He feels that Kendra does not even want to be "happy" with him and asked her to stop bringing up the past again and again. Other than having a baby with another woman, Yung Joc also cheated on Kendra while they were doing wedding preparations. Still, she decided not to divorce him and is now trying to start over her marriage.

MTV airs new episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Paramount+ one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes