"It’s pitiful": Couples Retreat fans slam Kendra as she brings up Yung Joc's past again

Episode 2 of Couples Retreat season 3 aired on MTV this Tuesday, May 9, at 9 pm ET. Yung Joc and Kendra once again got into a heated argument about the former's past infidelity, which caused Yung Joc to storm out of the room. He had a child with another woman when he was "on a break" with Kendra and kept it hidden from everyone. Ultimately, Kendra came to know about the truth, but decided to marry Joc anyway.
However, Kendra has been constantly bringing it up in Couples Retreat and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. In the recent episode, Yung Joc slammed Kendra for saying that he was not acting "accountable" for his actions when he had already taken accountability. Kendra did not listen to him and felt that he was trying to justify his actions by "downplaying" them.
While the conversation started off as a heated discussion, it soon transformed into an argument after Kendra confessed that some of Joc's past actions "embarrassed" her. Kendra also added that what he did was "not normal" and kept on yelling on Joc, who asked her to stay calm.
She further asked the camera crew some personal questions about her own relationship, which caused Joc to run out of the room. Couples Retreat fans slammed Kendra for fighting Yung Joc once again over past issues, despite saying that she wanted to move on in her marriage.
Couples Retreat fans slam Kendra for bringing up the cheating incident in every fight
Yung Joc has 8 children with four different women and had even cheated on his ex-wife. Kendra felt that he tries to employ his "tactics" with her and always puts the blame on media, instead of taking accountability.
Couples Retreat fans reminded Kendra that it was her own decision to stay back in the marriage and slammed her for staying "bitter" about a past incident.
Kendra says that she has "accepted" the past
In the previous episode, Kendra confessed that she has just "accepted" the past issues and not settled them. She also stated that she did not want to be "baby mama number five" in another episode.
Joc, on the other hand, has claimed that he has taken accountability of his actions multiple times on and off the show. He feels that Kendra does not even want to be "happy" with him and asked her to stop bringing up the past again and again. Other than having a baby with another woman, Yung Joc also cheated on Kendra while they were doing wedding preparations. Still, she decided not to divorce him and is now trying to start over her marriage.
MTV airs new episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Paramount+ one day after the television broadcast.