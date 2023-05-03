"Dumbest couple": MTV Couples Retreat fans call out Kendra for not leaving her husband Joc

Couples Retreat season 3 premiered on MTV this Tuesday, May 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured six couples starting to work on their relationship issues with the help of host AJ Johnson in Las Vegas. One of the pairs, Joc and Kendra, is well known to the audience as they are the cast members of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.

Joc and Kendra tied the knot in November 2021 and even before their honeymoon began, there were rumors that the former had cheated on his wife and had a baby with someone else, which later turned out to be true. The pair dated for 6 years before getting married.

In the episode, Kendra stated that her husband has refused to take accountability for his actions, adding that people from across the globe have asked her to leave him. She added that they had not settled their past issues, just accepted them.

Joc refused to answer AJ's questions and said in a confessional that he had taken accountability for his past actions.

Couples Retreat fans slammed Kendra for not leaving her husband even after he cheated on her and called them the "dumbest couple" of the show.

Couples Retreat fans don't think Kendra and Joc's marriage will survive

Joc was once married to Alexandria Robinson but their relationship ended when the former cheated on Alexandria multiple times despite having three kids. In total, he has eight children from four different mothers.

Kendra admitted on a previous show that she does not want to be her husband’s “baby mama number five” and the couple is unsure about their future.

Couples Retreat fans also do not think that their marriage will work out in the long run. They slammed Kendra for continuing to stay with her husband despite the latter cheating on her.

Wednesday Addams @LearningPains I think Kendra wants Joc’s past to be non-existent. He seem secure with his past, but it’s obviously she feels a certain way. #CouplesRetreat I think Kendra wants Joc’s past to be non-existent. He seem secure with his past, but it’s obviously she feels a certain way. #CouplesRetreat

Jas 🌻 @soPOSH_ They told Kendra “ the circus will never run out of clowns that’s for sure” the way I just hollered LMAO!! Because where is the lie when looking at them two! #CouplesRetreat They told Kendra “ the circus will never run out of clowns that’s for sure” the way I just hollered LMAO!! Because where is the lie when looking at them two! #CouplesRetreat https://t.co/vBj4xkWbXU

Shemia🖤 @iamshemiafink I do not want to see Joc & Kendra #couplesretreat I do not want to see Joc & Kendra #couplesretreat

Fans are angry with Kendra for staying back with her cheating husband

About Kendra and Joc

Yung Joc is a very popular hip-hop artist who is currently navigating trust issues with his wife Kendra, who is a law attorney. He is originally from Atlanta and is known for his 2006 single It's Goin' Down. Joc is also the founder of Swagg Team Entertainment and joined Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2014.

Kendra was introduced in the series as Joc’s girlfriend and by the end of season 8, she was engaged to him. She fought with his ex-girlfriend Karlie over their relationship timeline and was shocked to learn that he was having an affair with another woman named Meda while preparing for their wedding,

MTV airs fresh episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

