Who are Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough? Meet the Couples Retreat pair ahead of season premiere

Couples Retreat, VH1’s hit series is set to air on MTV as part of its Tuesday Night Takeover. As per the show’s format, six celebrity couples will appear on the show in order to work through their problems. They will indulge in various activities that will help them build trust and better their relationship.

One of the six couples set to appear on the show is Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough. They have been married for four years and have three children together, however, the two will join the cast of the MTV show to work on their trust and communication skills.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Couples Retreat on MTV.

Meet Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough ahead of their appearance on Couples Retreat

One of the couples set to appear on the upcoming MTV show is Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough. Fatboy’s real name is Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough and is a rapper, comedian, and social media influencer.

The upcoming Couples Retreat cast member was born on November 16, 1993, in Irvington, New Jersey.

As a teenager, he wanted to earn money, which is why he started selling various types of drugs including marijuana and cocaine and was jailed for it. Once he was released, he started working at Chipotle but could only hold down the job for three months and started releasing music in 2015, starting with his single, Want 2.

He released two mixtapes the following year, Fat B*stard and F*ck Burger King followed by his albums, A Fat Kid Loves Cake, and 2 Fat in 2017.

According to NJ.com, The upcoming Couples Retreat cast member was arrested again in 2019 for driving with a suspended license and for being in possession of marijuana.

The publication stated:

"Kimbrough was also issued summonses for failure to observe signal, driving while suspended, and having controlled dangerous substances in a vehicle. Two other men in his car, Darrell Miller, 21, and Logan David Forbes, 22, were also charged with possession of marijuana."

Tiana is a model and a social media influencer who was born on October 25, 1997 in Moreno Valley, California, and began posting content in 2019. The Couples Retreat star spoke to FabWorldToday about her life as a social media influencer in 2019 and stated that the secret to her success is that all of her content is “realistic and transparent for the audience.”

The 25-year-old is an artist and renowned model along with being a content creator. While not much information is available about her and FatBoy’s relationship, the two supposedly started dating in late 2019 and often make an appearance on each other’s social media accounts.

EW read about their upcoming appearance on the show:

"Their collective infidelity issues, and Fatboy's very public gambling addiction will be put out on the Blackjack tables this season, as they work on their trust and communication skills."

Set to join them on Couples Retreat are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti, Falynn and Jaylan Pina, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe, Bre-Z and Chris Amore, and Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson.

