Where did Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe meet? Couples Retreat pair once explored open marriage

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe are back on Couples Retreat. They were also a part of the season 2 cast and will re-appear in season 3 to deal with Ronnie's hectic work schedule.

The couple met each other 22-years-ago, in 2001, at the Janet Jackson Icon Awards afterparty. Ronnie tried to hold Shamari's hand in the crowd but she pulled away without even looking back at him. After the party ended, they spoke to each other for the first time and had their first date the next day.

They got married in 2006 and have two children together, twin sons, Ronald III and Roman Elijah.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe relationship and Couples Retreat journey explored

Ronni is a popular rapper known for being a part of two R and B groups, New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. Shamari used to be a member of the Blaque R and B girls group, which split in 2008. She joined the cast of RHOA for one season in 2018 but was not asked to return for the 12th season.

The couple hit the lowest point of their marriage in 2011. They were going through some "bad times" and Shamari wanted to explore a relationship with another woman so initiated an open marriage with Ronnie:

"I slept with two different women during that time, he probably slept with about 10."

After a year and a half, she herself stopped the open relationship after realizing "that the grass wasn’t greener on the other side."

The couple was going strong when they joined Couples Retreat season 2 and felt that they could help others with their relationship problems. However, they started fighting on the show after realizing that stuff from years ago was still hurting them.

Ronnie and Shamari say that their open marriage almost destroyed their relationship. They also revealed in a recent MTV interview that their kids, who were born in 2017, were the high points of their marriage.

While leaving Couples Retreat season 2, Shamari confessed that she felt that she was living with a roommate instead of her husband, who did not listen to her. Ronnie was happy to see his wife speaking her truth and the two intended to make it work once they reached home.

About Couples Retreat season 3

MTV's description of the season reads:

"Celebrity couples get on the right track through a series of adrenaline-fueled activities that push them to rediscover what brought them together."

Couples Retreat is shifting from VH1 to MTV for season 3, which premieres on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Paramount plus and the network’s website.

The season will be hosted by AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins, who will help 6 couples with their relationship issues and form trust between the partners in Las Vegas.

The couples are:

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough

Falynn and Jaylan

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

The trailer for the season showcases the couples participating in several adventurous activities and having an intimate dance in front of everybody. In the end, the partners will themselves decide if they want to stay together or take a break from each other.

Fans will be able to watch new episodes of Couples Retreat every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on MTV.

