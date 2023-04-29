Who are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti from Couples Retreat? Meet Phaedra Parks' ex-husband and his wife 

A new season of Couples Retreat is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8 c. The series will feature six celebrity couples working on their issues in elaborate ways. AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins will feature on the show as hosts and meteors for the couples.

The couples will perform a variety of tasks throughout Couples Retreat, including ziplining along the Vegas Strip, surviving wilderness training with a ninja, and learning trapeze from former Cirque du Soleil performers, among others. These tasks will aim to put them in vulnerable positions and test their compatibility.

Sherien Almufti and Apollo Nida are among the couples who will appear on Couples Retreat. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are already familiar with Apollo Nida, as he was previously married to Phaedra Parks before he tied the knot with Almufti.

Couples Retreat season 3 cast member Sherien Almufti and Apollo Nida got married on October 14, 2022

Reality television star, actor, model, and social media personality Apollo Nida is all set to appear with his wife Sherien Almufti in the upcoming season of Couples Retreat. He has two children, Ayden Nida, and Dylan Nida with his ex-wife, Phaedra Parks, who is a television personality, attorney, businesswoman, and author.

While he was married to his ex-wife, he co-founded the fitness company Phine Body. As part of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010, Nida appeared in many episodes. Nida was also made appearances in Home & Family in 2013 and Bethenny in 2014.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida tied the knot in 2009, but got divorced in 2017 due to personal reasons. The duo separated back in 2014, and the latter was arrested and convicted of conspiracy to commit wire, mail, and bank fraud and sentenced to eight years in prison. After their separation, Parks' divorce was finalized in 2017.

During Nida's prison sentence, he and Almufti got engaged in 2016. A five-year sentence was followed by Nida's release in 2019. It was on October 14, 2022, that he then secretly married real estate investor and developer Sherien Almufti a.k.a. Queen Sherien.

There is little information about Almufti on the internet, however, according to her LinkedIn profile, she works at ERGO Real Estate Company as a PA Licensed Realtor. As reported by Bravo, the couple confirmed their engagement on January 12, explaining that they had planned an "intimate ceremony with close family and friends" in Atlanta.

Couples Retreat season 3 episode 1 has been titled Show Us Your Hand

The couples set to appear on Couples Retreat season 3 are Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti, Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe, Bre-Z and Chris Amore, Falynn and Jaylan Pina, and Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough.

Actress/life coach A.J. Johnson, along with motivational speaker Tony Gaskins, will introduce the cast members and mentor them.

The synopsis of episode 1, titled Show Us Your Hand, reads:

“Joc & Kendra might have finally settled down, but they haven't settled up on Joc's past indiscretions. Ronnie & Shamari Devoe discover their Marriage Ambassador status might go up in flames. Apollo Nida and his new bride, Sherien, are hoping for a fresh start.”

In continues:

“'Empire' actress Bre-Z and her fiancé Chris have a hard time figuring out what their issues may be. Former Georgia peach turned puma, Falynn Pina, tries to find out why her fiancé Jaylan keeps pushing off their walk down the aisle.”

The show's first episode will air on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes