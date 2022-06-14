"I’ll never NOT see it": Internet left in splits after Shamari called Ronnie "E.T" in VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 5

VH1 Couples Retreat Season 4 returned for an all-new steamy episode on Monday night. Titled Hit it or Quit it, the exercise planned for the couples this week was spicy.

However, Shamari drank just a little too much, causing chaos to erupt between her and Ronnie. As he tried to get her attention, she ended up calling him E.T., which left fans in a split.

Episode 5 of Couples Retreat featured the couples getting ready for a night of fun and passion with their partners. The ladies wore their best outfits to tease their men. They even clicked some steamy pictures to send to their men who had no idea what was about to hit them.

Meanwhile, the men were preparing an aphrodisiac dinner for the ladies. Everyone except Michael Blackson received a steamy picture of their women, from them. Rada was too upset with him to send him a picture. At the same time, things seemed to be going great for Shamari and Ronnie.

However before they could go meet the guys, Shamari had just a little too much to drink. This caused her to initate conversations that took her attention away from Ronnie, who wasn't happy about it. The Couples Retreat star started focusing on Daniel and Jess as they spent some time alone.

During his confessional, Ronnie shared that the liquor that Shamari drank was definitely doing the talking. He also added that her behavior was opening up some things he thought were buried. Continuing, he said,

"I'm sitting at the table, I just cooked this fabulous meal, I'm ready and I'm excited. I'm trying to take this out on you in a good way and I'm hoping you're going to reciprocate, and you're at a whole other table having a conversation? I'm out."

Ronnie walked away from the table and later, when Shamari went to look for him, she found the Couples Retreat star in his room. Shamari went up to the clearly upset Ronnie and asked him why he left the table. He said it was because she kept commenting on Jess and the other women and didn't take notice of him.

Shamari tried to explain that she was just emotional and that there was nothing extra about it. The couple continued arguing until Ronnie made a decision and told her that they could talk when she was sober. Shamari replied to Ronnie saying,

"Alright E.T."

Fans who watched the episode took to social media as they erupted in laughter after hearing Shamari call her husband E.T.

Shamari called Ronnie "E.T" on Couples Retreat Episode 5 leaving fans in a split

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they could not get over the fact that Shamari did call Ronnie "E.T." Some added that they could see it, but the Couples Retreat star didn't neccessarliy have to call him that.

A few other fans were also shocked at Shamari's comment towards Ronnie.

Bri @briannenoelle8 #vh1couplesretreat Shamari just said “ok E.T.” To Ronnie DeVoe and I jus…I mean, I definitely see it but she didn’t have to say it Shamari just said “ok E.T.” To Ronnie DeVoe and I jus…I mean, I definitely see it but she didn’t have to say it 😩😂 #vh1couplesretreat

Coco @_BlackGlama That’s just embarrassing calling your own E.T. On camera ,Daaaaaamn #vh1couplesretreat That’s just embarrassing calling your own E.T. On camera ,Daaaaaamn #vh1couplesretreat

Weekday Mom @Mersaydeeez #vh1couplesretreat Hold on. I know Shamari ain’t called her husband E.T? Hold on. I know Shamari ain’t called her husband E.T? 😭😭😭 #vh1couplesretreat

Rita @RitaRita_I_am

#VH1CouplesRetreat This woman called her man E.T. on national television? Yeahhh she's a pathetic drunk. She should never drink cause girl WHAT This woman called her man E.T. on national television? Yeahhh she's a pathetic drunk. She should never drink cause girl WHAT#VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/jovAFJl51A

😮‍💨Neico🤙🏾 @Neeeeiiish #vh1couplesretreat Shamari really called that man E.T…I’m weak Shamari really called that man E.T…I’m weak 😭😂😭😂😭 #vh1couplesretreat

LibraSeason @NewbarnesS Shamir does not like Ronnie…cause ain’t now way she called her husband E.T. 🤣🤣🤣 I love you tho Ronnie #VH1CouplesRetreat Shamir does not like Ronnie…cause ain’t now way she called her husband E.T. 🤣🤣🤣 I love you tho Ronnie #VH1CouplesRetreat

🌺🌴TheSTALLIONESS🌸🏖 @theSTALLIONESS7 NO, THIS HEFFA DID NOT JUST CALL HER HUSBAND E.T.!!!!!!! #VH1CouplesRetreat NO, THIS HEFFA DID NOT JUST CALL HER HUSBAND E.T.!!!!!!! #VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/aumTj1tFIC

Nella @Candidlynella 🤣🤣🤣 Why she play like that?! Did she just call her husband E.T.?!?🤣🤣🤣 Why she play like that?! #VH1CouplesRetreat Did she just call her husband E.T.?!? 😩🤣🤣🤣 Why she play like that?! #VH1CouplesRetreat

Next week when VH1 Couples Retreat returns, more drama will definitely unfold. Viewers will see Daniel claim that KJ and Claudia are the instigators. Meanwhile, Rada and Michael Blackson will sit down for couples counselling.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check local listings for more information.

