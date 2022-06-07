"Awww poor Jess": Couples Retreat fans send their love to Jess as she gets emotional after an argument with Daniel 

Vh1 Couples Retreat returned for an all-new emotionally charged episode on Monday night. Titled Secrets Revealed, this week Jess Hilarious' relationship with Daniel started to take a toll on her emotions. Other couples also began to question Daniel's intentions with Jess.

Unable to control anymore, the Couples Retreat star erupted into a heated argument with her boyfriend and stormed out of the room. During her confessional, Jess opened up and said that she had felt embarrassed and disrespected by Daniel's behavior. Trying not to break down, the stand-up comedian got emotional while explaining her situation.

This week's episode of Couples Retreat featured AJ Johnson and John Salley as they organized two new group activities for the couples. In the first activity, the men were asked to take turns and switch from their partners in a speed dating exercise. They had to talk freely with the other women about the games they played in their relationship.

The heated argument erupted when the couples were back in their rooms that night. Jess brought up the past week's issues when he said that he didn't love her, before pointing out that the activities being conducted were for someone you loved. Daniel then added that he needed time.

Despite Daniel's constant interruption, Jess refused to stop, unloading everything that she had been suppressing since they entered the retreat. She also called out Daniel for his excuses during the activities. The Couples Retreat star added that he didn't respect her, even if he said otherwise.

During her confessional, Jess shared,

"For the past few days he's been embarrassing me, disrespect on top of anguish, and I'm having all these emotions. That's not what we're doing, so I called and got another room. I can't even sleep with him."

The Couples Retreat star got emotional and broke down, saying that what happened was not fair to her.

Fans on social media send their love to Jess Hilarious after she got emotional on Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans sent their hearts out to Jess, in an effort to console her. Some also added that she was too good for Daniel and it was time she walked away from him.

Nikki @dominique_laruu Daniel is lame AF and not even cute!! Jess, he's got to go neowww! #couplesretreat Daniel is lame AF and not even cute!! Jess, he's got to go neowww!#couplesretreat https://t.co/O2qtVlBfuD

Brittany Stuckey @Beauty4508 Aww poor Jess you have to know you deserve love and that dude is the exact opposite. Let him go so you can love yourself and find someone who also do. #couplesretreat Aww poor Jess you have to know you deserve love and that dude is the exact opposite. Let him go so you can love yourself and find someone who also do. #couplesretreat https://t.co/TKLzs1SzzA

TheBlackMuslim @realhiphop25 #CouplesRetreat Jess Hilarious needs to let go of this immature as* dude. He is just around for the fame. #VH1CouplesRetreat Jess Hilarious needs to let go of this immature as* dude. He is just around for the fame. #VH1CouplesRetreat #CouplesRetreat

More on what happened between Daniel and Jess on Couples Retreat

During the speed dating activity, Claudia Jordan wasted no time in confronting Daniel. She revealed that each time he disrespected or hurt Jess with his words, she felt embarrassed and tried to distract herself. During his confessional, KJ added that something wasn't right with Daniel.

VH1 @VH1 This is an episode you don't want to miss TONIGHT at 9/8c on #VH1MondaysLevelUp The couples are getting put to the TEST with a phone swap.This is an episode you don't want to miss TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1 The couples are getting put to the TEST with a phone swap. 👀📱 This is an episode you don't want to miss TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1! 🌴 #VH1MondaysLevelUp https://t.co/ET0tpGZ0kp

After the game, Daniel and Jess sat down to have a talk. When he asked who sacrificed more in their relationship, the Couples Retreat star quickly replied that it was her. She added that she pulled back a lot.

During the second group activity, couples were asked to swap phones with their partners. The choice was theirs, they could either swap phones, or choose not to. Everyone except Daniel and Michael agreed to swap phones.

When asked, Daniel shared that he was in the graves with Jess that night and didn't want to swap phones with her. During his confessional, Daniel shared,

"It feels like I'm being controlled and I just can't do it."

Prepare for more drama to unfold next week, when the reality TV series returns for another episode.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

