"Happy for Nick’s growth": Couples Retreat fans applaud Nick for growing in his relationship with Keonna 

VH1 Couples Retreat returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. In the episode titled Secrets Revealed, the couples took part in two group activities organized by John Salley and AJ Johnson. It's been four days since the couples entered the retreat to improve their relationship. While most still have issues to resolve, fans have noticed growth in one particular couple.

The drama was consistent this week on Couples Retreat. But fans were surprised to see that Nick had grown in his relationship with Keonna since they entered the retreat. Nick showed great maturity in his relationship with Keonna, which also left her shocked.

One of the exercises this week on Couples Retreat was about trust. The couples had to exchange phones with their partners. This whole activity was about building trust and seeing if they could trust their partners. If they agreed to swap phones, that meant they had nothing to worry about. But if anyone refused, then there was something that needed to be cleared.

When it came to Nick and Keonna, Nick didn't think twice before giving his phone to Keonna. He told her she could do whatever she wanted with his phone. Keonna herself was taken aback by Nick's gesture. During their confessional, she shared,

"If this was five years ago, I seriously wouldn't have had it. It also made me think about the levels of growth, where we're at right now. Because I'm telling you, that's crazy. The fact that you could hand it to me."

After phones were swapped, the men and women sat at separate tables to discuss the outcomes. While Nick was talking about how Keonna always stood beside him and that he supported her decision to go back to school, he received a text on Keonna's phone.

When he checked it, much to his surprise, it was a message from Keonna, who had sent it to him from his phone. She told him that she loved him, which made Nick blush. He said,

"It felt good just getting a text saying I love you. This is a big moment. That's like getting a 40 in a game. We're in a good place."

During her confessional, Keonna said,

"I appreciate his willingness to give up his phone."

Fans who watched the couple grow in their relationship and gain trust in one another took to social media to share that Nick had come a long way since he entered the retreat.

Fans on social media applaud Nick for his growth on Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Nick had grown and matured a lot since he and Keonna arrived at the retreat.

Kay 💃🏾 @ItsJodyToYou See Nick play all them games, but he really loves her and want to be happy with her. #VH1CouplesRetreat See Nick play all them games, but he really loves her and want to be happy with her. #VH1CouplesRetreat

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 Totally just teared up at Keonna texting Nick lol. That was so cute. Happy for Nick’s growth #VH1CouplesRetreat Totally just teared up at Keonna texting Nick lol. That was so cute. Happy for Nick’s growth #VH1CouplesRetreat

A brief recap of Nick and Keonna's relationship on Couples Retreat

Nick and Keonna are high school sweethearts and have kids together. While the former professional basketball player has since retired, Keonna has started going back to school. At the start of the season, even though Nick said he supported Keonna going back to school, he was used to her overseeing all the work at home and taking care of the kids.

During the first group activity, he shared that since Keonna had gone back to school, he had to take care of the kids and the house. The conversation led to a heated argument between the couple, which ended with Nick walking out of the activity.

But four days into the retreat, the couple seemed to have grown and started to understand one another.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far