MTV Couples Retreat 2023 release date and air time on MTV

Season 3 of Couples Retreat is here, but the new season will be released on MTV instead of VH. Season 3 of Couples Retreat will premiere this Tuesday, May 2, at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the network's website and Paramount + one day after the television broadcast.

Hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins will help six celebrity couples get over their relationship issues and build trust using various adventurous activities. The show will take place in Las Vegas, where the couples' connection will be tested as they decide the future of their relationship.

The popular couples to feature in season 3 of Couples Retreat are:

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe Falynn and Jaylan Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti Bre-Z and Chris Amore

Trailer of Couples Retreat season 3 shows many couples arguing

The trailer of Couples Retreat shows multiple fights between the six couples as they engage in some very adventurous sports. The hosts can be seen advising one couple to take a break, while a female cast member refuses to take accountability for her actions.

The trailer also features the cast enjoying some intimate dance performances. Meanwhile, a husband-wife accuse each other of cheating on each other.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to make some tough decisions about their relationship and decide whether they will stay together or not.

MTV's description of the show reads:

"Celebrity couples get on the right track through a series of adrenaline-fueled activities that push them to rediscover what brought them together."

The cast of Couples Retreat season 3

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti

Apollo was previously married to Phaedra Parks and often appeared on RHOA. He is now married to his longtime fiancé Sherien Almufti, who is also a realtor like him and the two often invest in properties together.

Falynn and Jaylan Pina

Falynn Pina was “friend of” a character in RHOA until her husband Simon Guobadia left her for Porsha Williams. She is now engaged to a club promoter named Jaylan Pina, who also used to be her assistant. The couple have a daughter together and will try to overcome their premarital issues before the wedding.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe

Shamari was a cast member of RHOA for one season and used to be a member of the popular R&B girl group Blaque. She has been married to popular musician Ronnie DeVoe for 16 years and this is their second appearance on Couples Retreat.

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

Bre-Z and Chris Amore are the show’s first LGBTQ couple. Bre-Z is an actress known for her roles on All-American and Empire. She is taking a break from her career to concentrate on her relationship with her fiancé Chris.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough

Popular social media star and singer Fatboy SSE married entrepreneur Tiana Kimbrough four years ago. The pair has three children and want to work on their infidelity issues. Tiana will also deal with Fatboy’s gambling addiction.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

Radio DJ and entrepreneur Yung Joc is married to attorney Kendra Robinson. Within a year of their marriage, there were rumors that Yung had cheated on her. Kendra soon found out that he had a secret baby and the couple will now work on their trust issues on Couples Retreat.

Fresh episodes of Couples Retreat season 3 will air on MTV every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes