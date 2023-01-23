Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York 2023 release date and time

Bling Empire: New York 2023, the first official spin-off of the Bling Empire reality series, is all set to hit Netflix this Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3.00 am ET.

The offshoot series will feature Bling Empire season 2 cast member Dorothy Wang relocating from Los Angeles to New York to showcase the lives of South Asian billionaires.

Wang will explore the wealthy lives of affluent super-rich Asian Americans in the bustling city of the 'Big Apple', filled with neverending party nights, extravagance, and drama. Season 1 of this series will feature 8 episodes of 35 minutes each.

Golden @netflixgolden a new empire is here... introducing Bling Empire: New York City! coming soon to Netflix a new empire is here... introducing Bling Empire: New York City! coming soon to Netflix 🗽 https://t.co/8GTQ0VAwOB

The official synopsis of the series as released by Netflix, states:

"Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons - it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be."

Everything we know about Bling Empire: New York 2023, ahead of the series premiere

Netflix's official teaser for the series gives a glimpse of the jostling culture in the bosom of Asian elites in New York. CEOs, tastemakers, and influencers flock to the affluent lifestyle of the city's ultra-rich periphery where anyone can be anything they want to be.

Dorothy Wang is the daughter of billionaire and CEO of Golden Eagle International Group, Roger Wang. The 34-year-old Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star, who has a net worth of US$10 million, will feature in the series exploring the glitz and glam of Asian Americans in the city of New York, a city that never sleeps, where the socialities compete for money, power, and love.

The new spin-off will feature six cast members along with actor and entrepreneur Dorothy. They are a 40-year-old model, blogger, and fashion stylist Tina Leung, 50-year-old Singaporean-born jewelry designer Lynn Ban, fashion editor, and reality star Blake Abbie.

It also includes 63-year-old Hong Kong business tycoon with a US$400 million dollar net worth, Stephen Hung along with wife, lawyer & Mexican model, Deborah Hung, who is 39 years old, and lastly Hudson Medical chief growth officer Richard Chang, whose age remains unknown.

"New York City, I'm here!" Dorothy Wang yells in the teaser. The second season of Bling Empire revealed that Dorothy had relocated to New York City from her former abode, Los Angeles. She is eager to explore the new city as well. She adds:

"I'll get along better with New Yorkers than LA residents."

She addresses the camera between shots of her on great dates and declares, "I'm single and ready to mingle." Only time will answer if any lucky guy decides to "pq" her, a subtle euphemism that she pulls off, the connotation of which can be understood from the teaser.

In Netflix's official clip for the series, Wang can be seen struggling to hire a cab in the streets of New York. She admits in the teaser that it is a lot harder for her to adjust to New York than LA.

Netflix's Bling Empire was originally launched on January 15, 2021, and has aired 3 seasons till date, with the last season premiered in October last year. Produced by Jenkins Productions, Bling Empire: New York 2023 is set to his Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3.01 am ET only on Netflix.

