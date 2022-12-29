Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix project, a series titled Live to Lead, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 3 am ET. The series, inspired by Nelson Mandela, focuses on prominent world leaders and their inspirational stories.

The show is produced by Archewell, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The high-profile couple was recently featured in another documentary, Harry & Meghan, released on Netflix on December 8, 2022.

Live to Lead on Netflix will surely impart some crucial lessons

The official trailer for Live to Lead was released by Netflix on December 19, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the fascinating documentary and the numerous prominent personalities it focuses on. Prince Harry says in the trailer,

''This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ''What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.''

Meghan Markle then continues,

''It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.''

Overall, the trailer for Live to Lead maintains a distinctly intriguing tone by offering a glimpse of the numerous interviews while not giving away too many key details that could potentially spoil the viewers' experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the documentary, which reads:

''Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity. Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a thoroughly engaging and fascinating documentary that delves deep into the minds of several iconic leaders and their passion for changing the world with their sheer determination.

Viewers can look forward to interviews with renowned personalities like climate change activist Greta Thunberg, iconic feminist and activist Gloria Steinem, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, among many others.

More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent Netflix documentary

One of the most talked about documentaries in recent times, Harry & Meghan focuses on the couple who talk extensively about their relationship and their equation with the Royal Family. Here's an excerpt from the official description of the documentary, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.''

The documentary was widely watched and was among the biggest talking points on social media. Viewers and critics, however, were divided on the documentary. The documentary is helmed by noted filmmaker Liz Garbus.

You can watch the upcoming documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Netflix on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

