Indian Matchmaking season 3: Which couples got engaged and which did not

Indian Matchmaking season 3 dropped all eight episodes on Friday, April 21, and showcased several people’s journey of finding love. One of the people who appeared on the show and sought out Sima Aunty’s help in season 3 was Arti Lalwani.

While Sima Aunty set her up with multiple partners, Arti ultimately decided to pursue things with Jamal, whom she met through a dating app. The season finale of the dating show shows Jamal guiding Arti to a location while she’s blindfolded to pop the question. The season 3 cast member said yes and then proceeded to call Sima Aunty to give her the good news.

Arti and Jamal were the only couple to get engaged during the season, however, the show saw many people pursuing one another, including Shital and Niraj, who took a milestone step in their relationship.

Episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.

Arti’s and Jamal’s relationship explored as the couple gets engaged on Indian Matchmaking season 3

One of the new faces who appeared on the latest season of Indian Matchmaking was Arti Lalwani, who made it very clear that while she doesn’t need a man, she wanted to fulfill her late father’s wish to see her married and settled down. During the show, Arti revealed that she was looking for someone who was raised in the US but still shared a cultural connection.

The matchmaker matched Arti with two different guys, Avinash and Ashman; however, the distance and the lack of interesting conversations with both of them made her feel that neither of them was made for her.

The Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member eventually met Jamal through a dating app. Speaking about his profile, she said that he had a kickboxing picture which initially attracted her to him since she used to kickbox. She stated that the two matched within the week after she joined the app.

She then video-called the Indian Matchmaking season 3 matchmaker to tell her about him and told him that he is Muslim. In a confessional, she added that their different religious backgrounds is a “little bit of a touchy subject.” She further stated that the idea of them dating is a little tough for people her parents’ and Sima Aunty’s age to understand.

Sima Aunty tells Arti that if 60-70% of her criteria is being met, she should go ahead with Jamal but insists on her making him meet her mother sooner rather than later. While in conversation with one of her friends, the female cast member states that if her father knew she was dating a Muslim man, he would be “pissed” initially but would come around eventually.

The two went on a date where Arti asked him why he wanted to “lock it down” after going out for only a week or so, and he stated that when they met, they had an instant connection and that she “fit the bill.”

He continued:

"I just thought you were gorgeous."

At the beginning of the season finale of Indian Matchmaking season 3, Arti meets Jamal’s family followed by Jamal going out to pick out an engagement ring. He later takes her out on a date where proposes to her and she says yes.

Other couples who were featured on the show included Shital and Niraj, Aashray and Priya, and Viral and Aashray.

