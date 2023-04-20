Where is Viral Joshi now? Indian Matchmaking star all set to return to season 3

Indian Matchmaking is set to return to screens with a brand new season this week. The upcoming installment will feature some familiar faces and some new ones as they seek Sima Taparia’s help to find love and start a family of their own.

One of the cast members set to appear in the upcoming season is Viral Joshi, who previously appeared in season 2. The 30-year-old pharmaceutical developer lives in Durham and was matched with Aashray Shah in season 2.

Tune in on Friday, April 21, at 3:01 am ET to watch the upcoming season of Indian Matchmaking season 3.

Viral Joshi’s season 2 journey explored ahead of her appearance on Indian Matchmaking season 3

Indian Matchmaking is set to return to screens with another season this week. The upcoming installment will feature some new stories and new chapters in pre-existing ones. In the previous season, Sima Aunty found a match for Viral Joshi, and in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see her relationship with Aashray Shah move forward.

Viral’s criteria for an ideal match included someone who was self-made, wouldn’t be intimidated by her success, and someone from Gujarat who could speak the same language as her family. Her other requirements included non-smoker, non-partier, intelligent, athletic, likes to read, and preferably an only child, like her.

During season 2, the upcoming Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member went on a date with several men, one of whom was also named Viral. He traveled to North Carolina from New York for their first date which took place in a furniture store.

This was followed by her date with Jaymin from Connecticut. Viral felt taken aback during her date as she thought that he used an older photo in his dating portfolio. The two went go-karting and hit it off better than the two Virals.

The upcoming Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member was then set up with Aashray Shah, New York-based Gujarati doctor. The two went on a tock-climbing date and Aashray even met Viral Joshi’s parents. Following their date in Durham, Viral made her way to New York to visit him. The two eventually admitted to liking each other and are set to appear in the upcoming season of the unique Netflix show.

Other cast members to join Viral Joshi and Aashray Shah in season three includes Bobby Seagull, Priya Ashra, Shital Patel, Niraj Mehta, Arti Lalwani, and Shekar Jayaraman.

More about the show

Sima Taparia or commonly known as Sima Aunty is set to return to act as a fairy godmother for the eight people set to appear in the upcoming season of Indian Matchmaking. Season 3 will feature multiple places such as London, New Delhi, Miami, New York, and “beyond to help couples and families fulfill theie destinies.”

Netflix’s Tudum reads:

"Over the eight new episodes, Sima will try to find lifelong partners for a group of Indian and Indian American singles putting their future in her hands. Cross-referencing criteria lists, biodata and astrological charts, the matchmaker pulls from her extensive database to guide the singles through the process of arranged marriage."

