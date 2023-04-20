Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast list: Meet the 8 singles

Indian Matchmaking is set to return for a third season on Friday, April 21, 2023. Set to return is everyone’s favorite matchmaker Sima Taparia or Sima Aunty. The matchmaker will be accompanied by both new and familiar faces who are still seeking their life partners.

The show promises multiple dates, outings, personal sessions, demands, and a lot more content this time around, as compared to the previous installments.

So tune in on Friday, April 21 at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Indian Matchmaking season 3 on Netflix.

Meet the singles ahead of their appearance in Indian Matchmaking season 3

The upcoming season of the docuseries will feature eight singles as they seek Sima Aunty’s help to find their partners. While some of the forthcoming cast members have appeared in previous seasons, there are newcomers who will seek out Sima Aunty so she can assist them in finding love and starting their own families. On that note, let's meet them, shall we?

Bobby Seagull

Bobby Seagull is a graduate of Cambridge University and an accomplished mathematician and writer. The book Jonathan Livingstone Seagull was the inspiration for his family name, which he shares with his four brothers. Two of his four kids share the Seagulls surname. His website states:

"I did my teaching practice in state schools in London and Cambridge. I’m now teaching part time maths in Newham in east London as well as doing my Doctorate in Maths Education at Cambridge. I’m especially enjoying teaching the younger groups – they’re really alive to ideas."

Priya Ashra

The London-based divorcee previously appeared on Indian Matchmaking towards the end of season 2. The private chef and supper club host is a regular host at the Tiku Tiku Supper Club.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Priya revealed that the men are a little intimidated by her due to her divorce. She added that they consider her to be “broken” since her previous marriage ended.

Shital Patel

Shital previously appeared in Indian Matchmaking season 2. She grew up in Edison, New Jersey, but now resides in Miami. She has a Cameo profile and charges $60 for personalized videos and $3 for messages.

The television personality previously starred in Bravo’s In a Man’s World.

Viral Joshi

The season 2 cast member is set to return for season 3 of the unique dating show. In conversation with Urban Asian, Joshi revealed that she joined the show last season to find someone who met certain criteria and had exhausted all her other options.

Aashray Shah

Shah previously appeared on Indian Matchmaking season 2 and was matched by Sima Aunty with Viral Joshi, who is also set to return in the upcoming season. His Instagram states that he is an optometrist “with a dash of optimism”.

He previously appeared on an episode of Your Life Unfiltered with Ketul Kothari and Deepam Jain and spoke about his life. He stated that he was born in Vadodara, India, and had traveled to America multiple times with his family before migrating to the country.

Niraj Mehta

The Oncologist and choreographer is set to appear in Indian Matchmaking season 3. According to his website, Mehta was awarded the American College of Radiation Oncology Best Fellowship Award for his “Fostering a Global Perspective of Oncology. It continued:

"As a radiation oncologist and professional choreographer, Dr. Mehta is the founder of Making Moves Universal (MMU), an international program/movement intending to combine the spirit of mindful movement and popular music to improve and transmute life situations for those with chronic illness."

Arti Lalwani

Arti previously appeared on the previous season of the show. She is set to return to find the love of her life with Sima Aunty’s help. The upcoming cast member is from Miami and is a fitness enthusiast.

Shekhar Jayaraman

The upcoming Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member Shekar is a corporate litigation leader with real estate and consumer expertise. He is also the founder and attorney at Jayaraman Law and the host of Everyday Law Podcast.

