Indian Matchmaking season 3: Where to follow cast members on Instagram?

Popular reality docuseries Indian Matchmaking is making its return with a brand new installment. Matchmaker Sima Taparia will be heading on a journey of matching cast members with their potential partners in season 3, which is all set to premiere on Friday, April 21, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix. Viewers are reportedly set to witness love, laughter, and drama throughout the season.

Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking will see fan-favorite matchmaker Sima Taparia guide a dynamic set of former and new cast members on their journey to finding eternal partners. The show promises multiple dates, outings, personal sessions, demands and a lot more content this time around, as compared to the previous installments.

South Asian singles looking for love this season of the Netflix series include returning cast members Shekhar Jayaraman, Shital Patel, Viral Joshi, Niraj Mehta, Aashay Shah, and Arti Lalwani. They will be accompanied by fellow newcomers Priya Ashra and Bobby Seagull.

List of Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast members and their Instagram accounts explored

It's finally time to clear out the criteria and put up demands about future partners. Indian Matchmaking season 3 will see a diverse group of cast members doing the same as they embark on a journey to find love. However, all of it will be met with societal expectations, parental pressure, and many other dynamics.

Indian matchmaker/expert Sima Taparia is there to help; she will be seen getting the best matches for her clients in accordance with their criteria and demands. The cast will go on different dates to explore their connections and see who can fit in with their lifestyles.

1) Bobby Seagull

Instagram handle: @bobby_seagull

According to his social media profile, Bobby is a school maths teacher, a podcast host, and a BBC presenter. He is also an author and has written the book The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers. He has over 19K followers on Instagram.

2) Priya Ashra

Instagram handle: @priya.ashra

The Indian Matchmaking cast member is a feeder and supper club host. She lives in London and is passionate about cooking. Priya has 743 followers on Instagram.

3) Shital Patel

Instagram handle: @therealshitalpatel

Shital Patel was first introduced to viewers in season 2 of the series. Her story is set to continue in the third installement. She has over 24K followers on Instagram.

4) Viral Joshi

Instagram handle: @viraljoshi_

Viral Joshi was also seen in season 2 of Indian Matchmaking. The cast member will make her return to the new installment. Based on her social media profile, she loves reading and traveling. The star has 24K followers on Instagram.

5) Aashay Shah

Instagram handle: @aashayshah_18

Aashay is an optemetrist and also appeared in season 2 of the series. The cast member is passionate about health and fitness, and believes in spending time with friends and family. He has over 6.8K followers on Instagram.

6) Niraj Mehta

Instagram handle: @dr.rajmoves

Niraj Mehta was seen as Shital Patel's match in Indian Matchmaking season 2. Based on his social media profile, it looks like they are still going strong. Viewers will have to tune in to the third installment to find out more. The oncologist and choreographer has over 7.2K followers on Instagram.

7) Arti Lalwani

Instagram handle: @artihlalwani

Arti Lalwani was also seen in season 2 of the reality series. She lives in Miami and is passionate about fitness. She also shares her workouts with fans and keeps them updated with events in her life. Arti has over 7.4K followers on Instagram.

8) Shekhar Jayaraman

Instagram handle: @shekarjayaraman_

Shekhar Jayaraman joined Indian Matchmaking in its debut season and also appeared on season 2. He will now be seen making an appearance in the third installment. The cast member has 24K followers on Instagram.

Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking promises viewers more drama than its previous installments. While some cast members will likely find love, others will face challenges throughout the season. Viewers will have to wait and find out what's to come this time around.

Tune in to season 3 of the series on Friday, April 21, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes