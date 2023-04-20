Indian Matchmaking season 3 release date, air time, and plot

Indian Matchmaking is ready to return with another exciting new season this week. Returning for the new installment is everyone’s favorite matchmaker, Sima Taparia, who is more commonly known as Sima aunty. The series will follow the lives of South Asian singles in India as they look for their soulmate with the help of Sima aunty.

Teasing the new season, Netflix’s Tudum reveals:

"This time around, Mumbai’s top matchmaker has her work cut out for her, as she draws on decades of experience, traditional methods and her Aparna-proof intuition to counsel clients both old and new."

Tune in on Friday, April 21, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Indian Matchmaking season 3.

Indian Matchmaking goes international in season 3

The upcoming season of Indian Matchmaking will have eight episodes and will document Sima Taparia’s journey with Indian and Indian-American singles as she helps them find a potential match for themselves. Season 3 will feature new faces as they get in touch with the matchmaker to seek her help in finding them a partner based on “critieria lists, biodata, and astrological charts.”

Indian Matchmaking season 3 will see the cast go to London, New Delhi, Miami, New York, and more to help singles and their families find the additional family member.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for season 3, which features cast members as they describe what they are looking for. One cast member describes himself as “desperate” and states that he is in dire need of someone’s help. Sima aunty mentions in the clip that matching is a job that will never be finished and that she is just “busy, busy, busy.” She continues:

"No matter where in the world you are matching, the clients are the same. Difficult."

Meanwhile, one mother describes her son’s taste in women as “swag,” which makes the Indian Matchmaking guide wonder what the word means. The mother further adds that her son is a very good beatboxer.

In the clip, a female cast member is seen going on a date with someone whom she says she would never have chosen, if not for the matchmaking efforts. She further adds that she would never have used a matchmaker either. However, her date tells her that finding a matchmaker was his mother’s idea who wondered if Sima aunty could do “some magic.”

On the other hand, Priya, who previously appeared towards the end of season 2, is a London-based divorcee. In the trailer, she says that men are somewhat intimidated by her because of the divorce and probably see her as “broken.”

Another female cast member states that she’s looking for someone who “really, really wants to know” her. As the trailer progresses, it seems like she finds someone who is exactly her type. She further states that she’s never opened up to someone before and that when she met her date, her heart couldn’t stop beating.

Meanwhile, another cast member is seen meeting their partner’s family who insists on the wedding being sooner rather than later.

Who are the singles appearing in season 2?

Set to appear in Indian Matchmaking season 3 in hopes of finding true love, are:

Bobby Seagull

Priya Ashra

Shital Patel

Viral Joshi

Aashray Shah

Niraj Mehta

Arti Lalwani

Shekhar Jayaraman

