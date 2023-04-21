Who is Jay Bobby Seagull from Indian Matchmaking season 3? Cast member has a history of interesting names

Sima Taparia, who is known as Sima Aunty to her lovelorn clients, is preparing for a new season of Indian Matchmaking. South Asian singles from India are set to be featured once again in the upcoming season 3 of the reality show as they search for a spouse. Indian Matchmaking will release its third season on Friday, April 21, with all eight episodes available at once.

Among the cast members of Indian Matchmaking season 3 is Jay Bobby Seagull, a mathematics teacher, broadcaster, and writer.

Bobby Seagull also appeared in University Challenge in 2017, and in 2018, he appeared in Monkman & Seagull's Genius Guide to Britain. Seagull also has some other interesting names, as he explains on his website:

"On the first day of the postgraduate teaching course at Cambridge, we were asked to come up with nicknames for each other. Mine was Bobby Energy. At school, I was sometimes called Tigger after the bouncy tiger in Winnie-the-Pooh.”

A big fan of books, Indian Matchmaking cast member Jay Bobby Seagull reads a lot

Bobby Seagull was born in 1984 to Indian immigrant parents in East Ham, London Borough of Newham, England. After completing his primary education at St. Michael's, he enrolled at St. Bonaventure's in Upton Park.

As he explains on his website, his father took him and his brothers to East Ham Library as a child because of his interest in math.

Hence at the University of Oxford, he studied mathematics. He, however, didn't complete his degree and graduated from the Royal Holloway at the University of London instead. On his website, Bobby Seagull shares how much he enjoys reading:

"I’ve always been someone who absorbs information. I’m the second of four brothers, and each Saturday we’d go to East Ham Library and lie on the floor for hours reading books. There were loads of books at home too – on every kind of topic. I’d read bits almost at random.”

In addition, Bobby Seagull explained the origin of his name:

"All of us have Jay as a first name. It’s a South Indian tradition of sorts to share the same first name and to be known by your middle name. My parents came to the UK from Kerala in India which has historic links with Portugal. That’s why my dad’s surname is Jose. He’s an entrepreneur at heart who’s full of ideas and always starting new projects. He made us believe we could do anything.”

Bobby Seagull's first book, The Monkman and Seagull Quiz Book, was published in 2017, and his second book, The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers, was published in 2019.

More about the cast of Indian Matchmaking season 3

Indian Matchmaking season 3 will feature fun, drama, heartbreak, and the hope that some individuals will find their soulmates, according to Netflix's Tudum. The show's official synopsis reads as:

"This time around, Mumbai’s top matchmaker has her work cut out for her, as she draws on decades of experience, traditional methods, and her Aparna-proof intuition to counsel clients both old and new."

Aside from Bobby Seagull, others expected to return this season include those who are continuing their love stories, as well as those who are given a second chance to find a soulmate. The cast members featured this season are:

Priya Ashra

Shital Patel

Viral Joshi

Aashray Shah

Niraj Mehta

Arti Lalwani

Shekhar Jayaraman

The latest season of Indian Matchmaking will be available on Netflix on Friday, April 21, at 3:01 am ET.

