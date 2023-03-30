What is Robin Moore’s job? Adventure-seeking “country girl” is all set to appear in Race To Survive: Alaska

Race to Survive: Alaska, USA Network’s upcoming survival reality show will take survival experts and thrill seekers to the Alaskan coastline, where they’ll spend six weeks and compete in numerous challenges in an attempt to win $500,000.

The contestants will compete in teams of two, with one of them set to appear on the show being Robin Moore, an adventure-seeking emergency medicine physician and country girl from Roxboro, North Carolina. She will be competing alongside Elizabeth, whom she met in Egypt while skydiving over the Great Pyraminds.

Their USA Network bio reads:

"Robin Moore (45) and Elizabeth Killham (36) are new friends who have bonded over their passion for outdoor adventure. The two daredevils met in Egypt while skydiving over the Great Pyramids, and their instant bond led them to partner up for an epic Alaskan wilderness adventure. Robin is a licensed pilot and has ascended the seven summits, and Elizabeth has backpacked all over the world."

Tune in on Monday, April 3, at 11 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Race to Survive: Alaska on USA Network.

Race to Survive: Alaska's Robin Moore has traveled to 60 countries

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming survival show is 45-year-old Robin Moore from Roxboro, North Carolina. The gymnast, dancer, pianist, horse rider, and cheerleader is a graduate of the University of North Carolina. Moore went to the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in 2007, where she earned a Doctorate in Medicine.

This was followed by her time at the New York Methodist Hospital, where she was a resident of Emergency Medicine, and she currently works as an Emergency Medicine Physician. According to her LinkedIn profile, she now works at the North Shore Medical Center and Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

Her bio on Wanderlust-Adventures states that the upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska cast member loves to live her life to the fullest and wants to “try it all.” Alongside her professional credentials, Robin is also a scuba diver, hang glider pilot, mountaineer, skydiver, rock climber, paraglider, skier, aerial dancer, and Ironman triathlete. Her bio further states:

"I thrive on training, traveling, and fun of every kind! I have been to over 60 countries in the world exploring my numerous hobbies."

Her eventual goal is to travel to every country in the world, meet as many people as she can, experience different cultures, and have every “wild adventure” that she can dream of.

The upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska cast member participated in and completed the Seven Summits in 2018 where she climbed the highest mountains in every continent in the world, which included two climbs on Mount Everest. The bio further states:

"The goal took me 5 years and 14 training mountains to achieve. I have also completed two full Ironman Triathlons (140.6 miles each), and numerous other marathons, Spartan races, mud races, and half-Iron triathlons."

The cast member has three simple points to achieve her goals, “believe in yourself, never give up, and dream BIG.” Post her time climbing Mount Everest, Robin wanted to pay it forward and became a motivational speaker for children.

