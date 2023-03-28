Who are Bella and Carson Crane from Race to Survive: Alaska? Meet the Ivy League graduates

There are only a few days left before Race To Survive: Alaska releases its season premiere. USA Network will broadcast the latest episode on April 3 at 11 pm ET. Afterward, fans will be able to watch the latest episode every Monday.

In Alaska's weather, wildlife, and wilderness, contestants are divided into duo groups. Among these eight teams of contestants, you will find a wide range of professions, ages, and relationships.

Father-son duos, mentor-mentees, siblings, couples, and new and old friends are some examples of duos in the competition.

Also among the contestants will be Bella and Carson Crane, who will be making an effort to win this contest. Cason Crane and Bella Crane are brothers and sisters. Cason is 29 years old, and Bella is 25 years old.

Here is some more information about the Ivy League graduates on Race To Survive: Alaska.

In Race To Survive: Alaska, Bella, and Carson Crane are brothers and sisters

Carson Crane graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude in 2017. His sister, Bella, graduated from Columbia University.

A presenter and television personality, Bella is a native of New York, United States, whereas his brother has worked in a variety of fields, including Director of Strategy at Community Bucket, Consultant at Bain & Company, Fellow at On Deck, Founder at The Rainbow Summits Project and Founder of award-winning coffee company Explorer Cold Brew, among others.

He is also the first openly LGBT person to climb the Seven Summits, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The following is mentioned in their bio on USA Network:

"Brother and sister duo Cason Crane (29) and Bella Crane (25) are Ivy League graduates and come from a family of adventure enthusiasts. Their love of adventuring has taken them across the globe – Bella completed the Pacific Crest Trail solo and Cason made history by being the first to plant the pride flag on all seven summits."

The document also mentions:

"Bella, a successful financial professional in New York, has a fiercely competitive nature and often tries to outdo her brother. They pride themselves on their endurance, mountaineering skills and ability to thrive in extreme situations."

Other than this brother-sister duo, other contestants who will appear on Race To Survive: Alaska include:

Climbers and friends - Max Djenohan (33) & Christian Junkar (25)

Rock Climbing Experts - Favia Dubyk (34) & Genevive Walker (33)

The outdoors-loving couple - Brett Gatten (46) & Esther Sanderlin (40)

Brothers - Oliver Hoogendorn (25) & Wilson Hoogendorn (23)

Marital Arts Training Partners - Hakim Isler (45) & Justice Norman (38)

Two friends who share a passion for adventure - Elizabeth Killham (36) & Robin Moore (45)

Father-son duo - Hunter Leininger (21) & Jeff Leininger (53)

Race To Survive: Alaska: What fans can expect

Eight teams will compete for a prize pool of $500,000. With over 100 miles of wild terrain, the group will face countless challenges, including trekking, bushwhacking, kayaking, swimming, and climbing in the Race To Survive: Alaska.

In the synopsis of Race To Survive: Alaska, it is mentioned that:

“Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land … and each other.”

On April 3 at 11 p.m. ET, USA Network will broadcast the latest episode of Race To Survive: Alaska.

