Race To Survive: Alaska release date and air time on USA Network

Race To Survive: Alaska is set to air on April 3 at 11 pm ET on USA Network. A new episode will be released every Monday starting with the premiere. The weather, wildlife, and wilderness of Alaska are all well known, and surviving in those conditions will be challenging. Race To Survive: Alaska will feature eight teams competing for $500,000 in prize money.

In their treks across the rugged and wild Aleutian islands, these eight teams will encounter a variety of challenges. Crossing the finish line will be their main goal. During this journey, all these survivors will be seen trekking, bushwacking, kayaking, swimming, and climbing across 100 miles of wild terrain to earn this prize money.

Race To Survive: Alaska: What viewers can expect

It is clear from the trailer that the contestants are going to have to deal with many obstacles, including exposed ridges, glacial traverses, apex predators, tumbling whitewater, claustrophobic understory, and digestive distress.

It will be very challenging for them to cope with the mental pressure they will face during the competition as they have to move forward to win the prize money.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land … and each other.”

As a native of Alaska, Polar Bears are the largest living land carnivores. Their presence is primarily concentrated in the northernmost regions. In light of this warning, Race To Survive: Alaska contestants traveling from Ketchikan to Cordova must avoid any of those locations.

USA Insider interviewed Race To Survive: Alaska co-executive producer Alan Bishop and he shared:

"We scouted so many different locations. We had 15 different locations on the board when we started the show."

He added:

"There was no off button for the cast in this series. They had some downtime when they were waiting for production to move, but they were still in the elements. They were still surviving. We wanted the cast in the game from the moment they started until the moment one of them ended up winning the competition."

Race To Survive: Alaska contestants

There will be eight teams consisting of father-son duos, mentor-mentees, siblings, couples, and new and old friends as the contestants are divided into duos.

A brother-sister duo - Bella Crane (25) & Cason Crane (29)

Climbers and friends - Max Djenohan (33) & Christian Junkar (25)

Rock climbing experts - Favia Dubyk (34) & Genevive Walker (33)

The outdoors-loving couple - Brett Gatten (46) & Esther Sanderlin (40)

Brothers - Oliver Hoogendorn (25) & Wilson Hoogendorn (23)

Marital arts training partners - Hakim Isler (45) & Justice Norman (38)

Two friends who share a passion for adventure - Elizabeth Killham (36) & Robin Moore (45)

Father-son duo - Hunter Leininger (21) & Jeff Leininger (53)

The latest episode of Race To Survive: Alaska will air on April 3 at 11 pm ET on USA Network.

