Meet climbing partners Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar from Race to Survive: Alaska

The USA Network is gearing up for the premiere of the much-awaited show Race To Survive: Alaska. The show is set to air at 11 pm ET on April 3. In this season of Race To Survive: Alaska, the contestant will explore the weather, wildlife, and wilderness of Alaska. During the competition, eight teams consisting of individuals from different age groups, relationships, and backgrounds will compete.

To win the $500,000 prize money, the contestant must survive each day's challenges and claim the final spot. Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar, climbing partners, will also be seen fighting to get to the finish line.

The Race To Survive: Alaska synopsis reads:

“Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land … and each other.”

Christian Junkar and Max Djenohan from Race To Survive: Alaska are "outdoor enthusiasts"

Christian Junkar, 25, was born in Seattle, United States, and is an accomplished ice climber. As per his Instagram profile, he is also a certified personal trainer. His partner, on the other hand, Max Djenohan, was born in Seattle, Washington, and began snowboarding at the age of 13.

In his early twenties, he bought his first camera and started capturing his adventures. In the aftermath, he began a career as a survivalist-athlete-photographer.

The duo met through a mutual friend and are both "outdoor enthusiasts." This is not the first time Max will be seen on an adventure show, as he earlier took part in Naked and Afraid and had to survive under extreme conditions.

Although the duo often have disagreements, they are always "looking for their next thrill." They are now all set to take on their next adventure on the upcoming show.

Their bio on their USA Network profile reads:

“Max Djenohan (33) and Christian Junkar (25), both outdoor enthusiasts, met through mutual friends when Christian began working as a mountain guide. Christian is an experienced ice climber and Max previously competed on the show 'Naked and Afraid,' having survived 156 days on four different continents.”

It also mentions:

“He’s also a climber and expert snowboarder. Together, they’ve been on numerous adventures and are always looking for their next thrill. The two are incredibly opinionated and tend to butt heads, but between Christian’s terrain reading and navigational skills, and Max’s bushcraft abilities, they’re ready to take on their most difficult challenge yet.”

Other contestants set to appear on Race To Survive: Alaska are:

A brother-sister duo - Bella Crane (25) & Cason Crane (29)

Rock climbing experts - Favia Dubyk (34) & Genevive Walker (33)

The outdoors-loving couple - Brett Gatten (46) & Esther Sanderlin (40)

Brothers - Oliver Hoogendorn (25) & Wilson Hoogendorn (23)

Marital arts training partners - Hakim Isler (45) & Justice Norman (38)

Two friends who share a passion for adventure - Elizabeth Killham (36) & Robin Moore (45)

Father-son duo - Hunter Leininger (21)a & Jeff Leininger (53)

Race To Survive: Alaska is set to release on April 3, 2023

In Race To Survive: Alaska, contestants will face several challenging elements. They will have to survive exposed ridges, glacial traverses, apex predators, tumbling whitewater, and claustrophobic understory. Apart from this, they will also be under immense mental pressure to win the competition.

Race To Survive: Alaska co-executive producer Alan Bishop was interviewed by USA Insider and shed light on the process of scouting for locations for the upcoming show.

He said:

"We scouted so many different locations. We had 15 different locations on the board when we started the show."

He continued:

"There was no off button for the cast in this series. They had some downtime when they were waiting for production to move, but they were still in the elements. They were still surviving. We wanted the cast in the game from the moment they started until the moment one of them ended up winning the competition."

Tune into USA Network on April 3, 2023, to watch the latest episode of Race To Survive: Alaska.

